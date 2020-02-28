OSU MIZZOU Football

OSU alumni Garth Brooks (left) and Barry Sanders reacts as fellow alum Robin Ventura receives his Alumni Hall of Fame medal at Boone Pickens Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009. Tulsa World file

Country music and Oklahoma legend Garth Brooks has rubbed some people the wrong way after he posted a photo on social media of himself wearing a Barry Sanders Lions jersey following a Detroit show last weekend, thanking Detroit fans.

Detroit You carried me all night long But you always have I’m in love with you! love, g #GARTHinDETROIT

Some, reacting to the Brooks Instragram post, thought he was endorsing Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders and they let Brooks know they weren't happy.

One comment read: "Nothing like supporting a communist to loss a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!"

In fact, Brooks was obviously paying tribute to NFL legendary running Barry Sanders, who, like Brooks, attended Oklahoma State before playing in Detroit his entire NFL career, as others who commented noted: "for all you uncultured people that no nothing about football in the slightest. it’s BARRY Sanders. so y’all can chill with the hate. this barry and garth deserve nothing but respect."

