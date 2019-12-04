STILLWATER — Oklahoma State seniors Lindy Waters and Cam McGriff combined for 49 points against Georgetown on Wednesday, but that wasn’t enough to reach the Cowboys’ best start since going 8-0 to start the 2014 season.
Both teams had missing pieces. Georgetown (5-3) lost over 20 points per game after the recent subtractions to the roster that included James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc, but Mac McClung stepped up for the Hoyas by scoring 33 points to lead Georgetown to an 81-74 win over the Cowboys (7-1).
He was averaging 11.9 points per game heading into Wednesday.
OSU missed point guard Isaac Likekele, who was out with an illness. Likekele is a solid two-way player who has made plays on both ends of the floor for the Cowboys this season. Freshman Chris Harris Jr. got the first start of his college career, but Likekele’s absence showed that OSU’s talented young guards are still a work in progress.
Harris played a career-high 23 minutes and fellow freshman Avery Anderson played just under 19.
“Neither were great,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “It’s OK. It is what it is. They’ve got to play for us. You don’t anticipate a guy getting sick or anything, but this is the reason you play them on those other games as much as you can. … I don’t think Avery really ever got comfortable, but Chris seemed to get a little more comfortable as the game went along.”
Harris finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, but he and Anderson combined for two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first half.
Waters tried to make up for Likekele’s absence by scoring a career-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting and McGriff followed with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. The two seniors combined for 25 of OSU’s 32 first-half points.
“I think Lindy is capable of playing like that more often,” Boynton said. “I don’t know about getting 30, but how aggressive he was. I’ve talked about that for years with him. He’s somebody who’s more capable than he believes, so I was proud to see knowing that we were down a guy he wanted to carry a little more load offensively. He came out pretty aggressive and stayed that way throughout the game.”
The Cowboys had to play most of the first half without their best rim protector and rebounder, Yor Anei, after he picked up two quick fouls. He played less than four minutes in the first half and Georgetown outrebounded OSU 43-29. Anei finished with four points and zero rebounds.
“You’re down one guy, right, you can’t have virtual no-shows and in some ways, that’s what Yor was today, as good as he was last week,” Boynton said. “He played almost 18 minutes and no rebounds. ... But those things happen. Although he’s played a lot, he’s still learning himself.”
Waters scored on his first three 3-point shots and the Cowboys started the game shooting 4-of-5 from deep. OSU held a 12-9 lead with 16:38 left in the half before Georgetown went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-12 lead and kept the lead for the rest of the half.
Likekele’s absence created problems for the Cowboys offensively. The offensive sets weren’t flowing as smoothly in the first half, which resulted in nine first-half turnovers. Anderson committed four of them.
Georgetown committed six turnovers in the first half, but the Cowboys forced five Georgetown turnovers in the first eight minutes of the second half on their way to taking a 53-48 lead. OSU’s offense looked more comfortable in the second half and Harris scored eight of his 10 points during that eight-minute stretch.
“It was just our defensive intensity,” McGriff said. “That was definitely a spurt where we just got two back-to-back steals and then the crowd got into it. It was amazing to see the energy and play with that coming from them.”
The Cowboys still couldn’t stop McClung, who scored 11 points during Georgetown’s 13-2 run that gave the Hoyas a 61-55 lead with 8:27 left. The Cowboys stayed within striking distance but never could regain the lead.
OSU will try to bounce back against Wichita State at 1 p.m. Sunday in its first game after a loss this season. Boynton said his message to the team was the same he had after winning the last two games in Brooklyn.
“It starts with me and I’ll have to figure out how to put these guys in position to have success,” Boynton said. “We didn’t do that tonight. On Friday we’ll come back because we’re off of practice tomorrow. We’ll come back and we’ll get better. It’s early.”