Todd Monken put to rest any hope he would be returning to Stillwater after he accepted the offensive coordinator job at Georgia, according to reports Friday.
Monken was the OSU offensive coordinator for two seasons, in 2011 and '12 before becoming the head coach at Southern Miss and eventually ending up in the NFL. He was the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019 and is heading back to college football for next season.
Monken tweeted a Canadian flag along with OSU players and coaches when Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard’s decision on returning was still in question. That caused several OSU fans to believe a Monken reunion was possible after Sean Gleeson left for the Rutgers offensive coordinator job. Gleeson spent just one year as OSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The Cowboys hired Tim Rattay to replace Gleeson as the quarterbacks coach and promoted receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator after he decided not to take a job at UNLV.