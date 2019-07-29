Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson is embarking on his first season with the Cowboys, and one of the most important tasks for him and head coach Mike Gundy heading is finding a starting quarterback during training camp.
The motto Gleeson is using when trying to decide between Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown and 2017 Mr. Texas Football redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders is “the CIA.”
The CIA guys in the movies always seem to get things done, Gleeson said. And that is what he needs his quarterback to do. Competitiveness, intelligence and accuracy are the three elements Gleeson is looking for from his quarterback.
“We want to score a touchdown on every drive, so if our quarterback isn’t personifying that, then we’ve picked the wrong guy,” Gleeson said at the assistant coaches media availability on Monday. “You hear stories about guys not wanting to give up a point in a basketball game. That’s what we want. Secondly, I want him to be intelligent. There is a lot on the shoulders of the quarterback in this system, and I need their intelligence to come through.”
Gleeson said quarterbacks come in all different shapes and sizes, but the bottom line is that they need to be able to throw an accurate pass to move the ball downfield. All of the elements of Gleeson’s CIA motto need to come together to have a shot at the starting spot but accuracy is pivotal.
Gleeson embraces the position battle and encourages the healthy competitiveness between the two players. He praised the off-the-field team dynamic of the group but said he wants training camp to be a dog fight.
“I want training camp to feel like a dog fight because I think it’s going to harden our team and make us tougher and more disciplined,” Gleeson said.
Gleeson left a Princeton program that he helped turn into the highest-scoring offense in the FCS with 47 points per game average and ranked in the top 10 in the country in total offense. Princeton also won three Ivy League titles during Gleeson’s six years with the program.
He is joining an OSU offense that ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and first downs. The Cowboys still managed to take a step back with a 7-6 record, and what excites Gleeson most about joining the staff is the fact that OSU had its struggles last year. He said it’s a fun position to be in when it feels like you’re chasing something.
“It’s a little harder sometimes when you’re coming off a year where you had great success and you can’t dangle that carrot a little more,” Gleeson said. “I’m really excited that there are some games that were close that maybe didn’t go our way last year because I get the sense that our guys have that little bit of anger.”
Gleeson is taking over an offense that has veterans in receiver Tylan Wallace, center Johnny Wilson and running back Chuba Hubbard who have all been named to national watch lists. Having those weapons surrounding a new quarterback is a plus. While the talent is obvious, Gleeson said he is most impressed with the mentality and work ethic of the players.
“As a coach, you’re kind of looking into the eyes of your guys a bunch just to see are they listening to you or do you think they’re going back in the locker room and kind of shrugging their shoulders,” Gleeson said. “That’s not the case here and that’s a credit to coach Gundy and coach (Rob) Glass. … It’s great to have all those guys back, but it’s even better to have kids who work hard for you.”