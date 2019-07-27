Oklahoma State appeared in 16 bowl games in the first 104 years of the program’s history before Mike Gundy took over as head coach in 2005. The Cowboys went 4-7 in Gundy’s first year, causing them to miss a bowl game for the first time since the 2001 season.
OSU improved to seven wins the following year to qualify for the Independence Bowl and is currently on a 13-year streak of bowl appearances. The Cowboys have a 9-4 bowl-game record under Gundy, and three more appearances will match the 16 bowl games for OSU in the first 104 years of the program. Another bowl victory would give Gundy four consecutive postseason wins for the first time.
Here is a look at each OSU bowl game under Gundy.
2006 Independence Bowl
Dec. 28, 2006
Oklahoma State 34, Alabama 31
Season record: 7-6
OSU held a 31-17 lead with 14 minutes, 2 seconds remaining before Alabama scored 14 consecutive points to tie the game with 8:41 left. Jason Ricks’ 27-yard field goal with 8.9 seconds left won the game. It was OSU’ first postseason victory since the 2002 Houston Bowl.
2007 Insight Bowl
Dec. 31, 2007
Oklahoma State 49, Indiana 33
Season record: 7-6
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first five drives and racked up 322 yards in the first half on their way to winning their second consecutive bowl game. OSU ended with 513 total yards. The Hoosiers scored first on a field goal before OSU scored 28 consecutive points to take a commanding 28-3 lead. Zac Robinson passed for 302 yards and rushed for 70.
2008 Holiday Bowl
Dec. 30, 2008
Oregon 42, Oklahoma State 31
Season record: 9-4
Robinson outperformed last year’s bowl performance by passing for 329 yards while playing with a separated shoulder for most of the second half. Dez Bryant set Holiday Bowl records in receptions (13) and receiving yards (167), despite suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. The Cowboys jumped out to a 17-7 lead, but Oregon outscored OSU by 14 points in the third quarter and held on to win the game.
2010 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 2, 2010
Ole Miss 21, Oklahoma State 7
Season record: 9-4
The defense with the most takeaways was going to win this game and that turned out to be Ole Miss. OSU’s defense forced five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble recovery — but Ole Miss forced seven OSU turnovers. The Cowboys offense went three-and-out on its first five drives and didn’t score its lone TD until the third quarter. The Ole Miss defense limited OSU to just nine first downs. The score was tied heading into the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss scored twice within a span of 1:09 in the final minutes of the game.
2010 Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29, 2010
Oklahoma State 36, Arizona 10
Season record: 11-2
Winning the Alamo Bowl gave OSU its first 11-win season in school history. The Cowboys, who ranked No. 1 in total offense, got nine receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns from star receiver Justin Blackmon. The OSU defense turned in a solid performance, holding Arizona 20 points and 75 yards shy of its season averages. OSU led 17-7 after the first quarter and never let the Wildcats back in the game.
2012 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 2, 2012
Oklahoma State 41, Stanford 38
Season record: 12-1
The Cowboys followed its first 11-win season with a 12-win season that included winning the Bedlam game for its only Big 12 Conference title. The 2012 Fiesta Bowl made it on the recent OSU fans’ top five favorite football moments. That team featured a pair of future NFL quarterbacks in OSU’s Brandon Weeden and Stanford’s two-time Heisman runner-up, Andrew Luck. Blackmon won MVP honors for the second consecutive bowl game with nine catches for 186 yards and a Fiesta Bowl-record three TDs. OSU did not lead until Quinn Sharp’s field goal in overtime.
2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl
Jan. 1, 2013
Oklahoma State 58, Purdue 14
Season record: 8-5
OSU’s 44-point win over Purdue was Gundy’s biggest margin of victory in his 13 bowl appearances. It was also the first time he won three consecutive bowl games. The Cowboys dominated Purdue, jumping to a 45-0 lead before finally allowing a Boilermakers TD in the final seconds of the third quarter. The OSU defense forced a season-high five turnovers.
2014 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 3, 2014
Missouri 41, Oklahoma State 31
Season record: 10-3
The Cowboys had chance to win their fourth consecutive bowl game when they drove to the Missouri 23-yard line with one minute remaining. OSU could have tied the game with a field goal or taken the lead with a touchdown. Michael Sam showed why he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year when he forced a fumble that was recovered by Shane Ray and returned for 73 yards for a TD.
2015 Cactus Bowl
Jan. 2, 2015
Oklahoma State 30, Washington 22
Season record: 7-6
OSU lost four more regular-season games than it did the previous year, but it ended its season on a higher note by winning its bowl game. Defensive tackle James Castleman was used in the offensive scheme for the first time in his career and helped set the tone by scoring the first TD of the game on a 1-yard run. His 48-yard reception with 3:11 remaining also helped close out the game. The Cowboys were holding on to their eight-point lead and were facing a crucial third-and-2 on their 35-yard line. Castleman caught the ball out of the backfield and ran it 48 yards to pick up the first down. OSU survived a second-half rally by Washington after taking a 24-0 halftime lead.
2016 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 1, 2016
Ole Miss 48, Oklahoma State 20
Season record: 10-3
Two of Gundy’s four postseason losses have been at the hand of Ole Miss. The Cowboys scored first with a 26-yard field goal after the defense forced an Ole Miss turnover in the first possession. The Rebels scored 27 unanswered points to take control. The Ole Miss defense limited OSU to 63 yards rushing and finished with 12 tackles for loss.
2016 Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29, 2016
Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8
Season record: 10-3
Las Vegas pegged Colorado as the favorite to win this game, but the Cowboys turned themselves into the favorites by halftime. OSU held a 17-0 halftime lead on its way to scoring 30 unanswered points. The Cowboys defense didn’t allow any points until the Buffaloes scored with 5:28 left. OSU receiver James Washington caught nine passes for 171 yards against a Colorado unit that had four defensive backs earn All-Pac 12 honors.
2017 Camping World Bowl
Dec. 28, 2017
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Season record: 10-3
The Camping World Bowl victory helped Gundy reach three consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time. Quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns on his way to winning the MVP award. Washington’s five receptions for 126 yards gave him 4,472 yards for his career and put him at the top of the OSU list. The Cowboys scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead. That was a big enough cushion to hold off Virginia Tech.
2018 Liberty Bowl
Dec. 31, 2018
Oklahoma State 38, Missouri 33
Season record: 7-6
The Cowboys took a step back in the 2018 season, but OSU won the postseason rematch against Missouri after losing to the Tigers in the 2014 Cotton Bowl. Taylor Cornelius’ four TD passes tied the Liberty Bowl record. Kolby Peel helped seal the deal when Missouri went for it on a fourth-and-1 with just over a minute left. Tigers quarterback Drew Lock tried to pick up the extra yard on the ground, but Peel’s ankle tackle stopped him short. That allowed the Cowboys to run out the clock.