Oklahoma State announced Friday it has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the university’s role in the college basketball corruption scandal brought to light by the FBl. OSU included a brief statement from coach Mike Boynton and a longer one on behalf of the university.
Let’s answer some questions.
What’s the gist of the notice of allegations?
From the NOA itself: Former OSU assistant Lamont Evans “solicited and received benefits for facilitating or arranging a meeting between student-athletes and financial advisors.”
The NCAA labeled this a “severe breach of conduct” and charged OSU with a Level I violation as a result.
The details?
According to the NOA, Evans took bribes ranging from $18,150 to $46,000 from financial advisors/agent representatives under the pretense he would steer players to those representatives. The NOA mentions at least two players, "including one from Evans' previous institution," without naming them.
OSU held out guard Jeffrey Carroll during the first three games of the 2017-18 season pending its review of the Evans case, before reinstating him.
How serious is a Level I violation?
The most serious.
Six years ago the NCAA updated its enforcement procedure and changed what we once knew as “major” and “minor” violations to a scale between Level I to IV.
Level I violations carry with them the stiffest potential penalties in terms of scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, postseason bans and probation.
But we’re far from the penalties phase, correct?
Correct.
Every NCAA infractions case follows a process. OSU is allowed a written response, which it is expected to submit to the NCAA over the next 90 days.
What was OSU’s response today?
The two statements.
The first key passage from OSU’s statement: “The University agrees that Mr. Evans did in fact accept bribes for the purpose of steering players to financial advisors in violation of NCAA bylaws. While OSU is very disappointed that this occurred, we were relieved to learn that there were no recruiting or other major violations on the part of the institution. There are no allegations involving current student-athletes or coaching staff.”
The second: “The University feels strongly that the bribes were taken for the sole benefit of Mr. Evans who was terminated within days of the announcement of the charges. The University did not benefit in any way and was considered by the Federal government to be the victim of the scheme. As such, we have asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present our position on the level of violation.”
What’s the gist of that?
OSU recognizes Evans’ guilt, but also that neither Brad Underwood, who had Evans on OSU’s staff during the 2016-17 season, or Boynton, who retained Evans after being named Underwood’s successor in April 2017, wore any residue from the assistant’s activities.
Also, the university reminds the NCAA it fired Evans shortly after his FBI arrest in September 2017 to avoid further residue.
OSU contests the Level I nature of the violation, not the violation itself, and basically hopes to appeal it down.
What are the chances of that happening?
OSU maintains it cooperated with and participated in the NCAA investigation. It conducted its own internal review. Boynton and Underwood escaped inclusion in the notice of allegations. There was no mention of the dreaded “lack of institutional control.”
That all favors the university.
But this is something of a new era of crime and punishment. The NCAA, under scrutiny in many circles and attack in others, is desperately trying to stand its ground. One look at Kansas’ recent devastating notice of allegations is proof of that.
Who knows what that means in OSU’s case?
Anything else of note in the notice of allegations?
Two things.
In a section marked “aggravating factors,” the NCAA included five previous cases of major violations involving the OSU athletic department since 1978. Four were football-related and one concerned wrestling.
We’ll see how much the NCAA holds the Cowboys’ past against them.
In a section marked “mitigating factor,” the NCAA credited OSU with “an established history of self-reporting Level III or secondary violations,” specifically mentioning OSU’s reporting 92 of these violations over the past five years.
That seems to signal the university’s compliance department is generally on alert, which can’t hurt the Cowboys’ cause here.
What's the most encouraging takeaway from OSU's perspective?
Two actually.
One, the NCAA didn't find anything beyond Evans and he is long gone. There is no new hard information in the notice of allegations, and that should be of great relief to OSU fans
Two, even as the case proceeds with a Level I charge, at least the case is moving forward. Boynton and fellow OSU officials knew this was coming.
Now everyone can operate with facts in the open, and go on about their business knowing there is an end in sight, one way or the other. That should be a relief, as well.