OKLAHOMA CITY — Buddy Ryan was introduced with the seven-member Oklahoma Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Thursday, and no way could his twin boys let the occasion pass without speaking long and proud about their late father, revolutionary of football defense.
No way could Rex and Rob Ryan let this pass without celebrating their dad’s ’85 Bears and his artistry in Minneapolis, Philadelphia and other NFL hubs, yes, but also their dad’s red dirty roots.
A half-century before the Bears, Vikings or Eagles, Buddy Ryan coached the Perry High School Maroons. He coached Maroons basketball.
“That great wrestling tradition at Perry,” Rob said, “he claimed every great athlete was wrestling and he had the five guys that were left.”
Before he coached, Buddy played. He was an Oklahoma A&M offensive lineman from 1952-55.
“He was proud of the fact that he made the ‘all-opponent team’ against OU every year,” Rex said.. “Dad wasn’t a guy that would brag about it. I know he was a four-year letterman there. He did say that his dad went to watch him play one game, and he got kicked out in the first minute because somebody had pulled his glasses. He wore glasses with a little band behind, and somebody reached out and pulled it. So the fight was on.”
Before Stillwater, Buddy grew up in Frederick, an ag town tucked into the southwest corner of Oklahoma. He played football and enlisted in the National Guard. He painted houses with his dad and tried to do right by him.
That had an effect when Buddy had sons of his own.
“It’s funny. People say, ‘Man that had to be tough. He had to be a disciplinarian,’” Rex said. “Maybe that’s true, but we just don’t know any different. He was just Dad to us. When every kid had a curfew at one o’clock or something, ours was at 11. And we never missed.
“There was a respect there, always a respect for our father. Looking at him, we wanted to emulate what he had.”
What Buddy had — toughness, pride and an unquenchable thirst for work — served him well long after he left the state and made his way. Those were the markers throughout his Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
Buddy influenced his “Purple People Eater” Vikings so, then his “46 Defense” Bears, and his Eagles who went bounty hunting for quarterbacks.
He influenced his twin boys, who only ever wanted to take up what they still call the family business.
Rex and Rob, born in Ardmore before living the NFL ball boys’ life and then matriculating back to Weatherford to play football at Southwestern Oklahoma State in the early 80s, were red dirty as well. They still are.
“I’ve outworked everybody I’ve ever coached with, it’s not even close,” Rob said, “and I’ve worked with the best, Belichick and those guys. Nobody will ever outwork us. That’s something that we get genuinely from our father.”
They got Buddy’s pride most obviously.
Rex was defensive coordinator for Baltimore’s Super Bowl champion defense in 2000. Some compared those Ravens to the ’85 Bears.
Thursday, as he shared a stage with Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of ’20 honorees Sherri Coale, Eddie Griffin, Hub Reed, Lee Allan Smith and Shirley Chesbro, widow of honoree Tommy Chesbro, Rex announced his defense “wasn’t close to the Bears.”
He and Rob announced their dad was the greatest coach of the greatest defense ever. This was not the occasion to think otherwise.
Here were two self-claimed Okie twins who knew their Okie father better than anyone. Who else sat in the bleachers of their high school baseball games around suburban Chicago? Who else looked after them as coaches long after his retirement?
Rob recalled a woeful 2015 season as Saints defensive coordinator, Buddy calling after games growling: “‘I’m tellin’ ya, that damn Sean Payton, he needs to run the football. He’s killin’ you guys.’
“I go, ‘Dad, they scored 38 points on us. We lost.’
“‘Nah, nah, son. It wasn’t you guys.’”
Who else was tickled when Rob got the defensive coordinator’s job at OSU, his dad’s alma mater, in 1997? Eddie Sutton, Buddy’s old Oklahoma A&M pal, was coaching Cowboys basketball.
“Eddie was on the (Ryans’) farm in Kentucky and they were talking one night,” Rob said. “They had a few cocktails out there on the picnic table. They’re talking, ‘Mister Iba this, Mister Iba that.’ Eddie Sutton was one of the greatest basketball coaches who ever coached, and he was all, ‘Mister Iba.’ He really influenced their philosophies on coaching.”
Toughness, pride and a willingness to work. Iba. Sutton. The Ryans. Oklahoma.
So much pride.
Asked about missing his father, Rob said: “Oh all the time. I think about him. He wasn’t hearing good and it was hard to talk to him in the end. You’d call him. Debbie (Ellis, Buddy’s caretaker as he developed health issues) was there with him the whole time and she’d be, ‘Keep calling him, Robbie. He loves to hear you every day.’”
Now a day doesn’t pass without Rob and Rex talking about their dad. Thursday’s Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame luncheon called for some Chicago, Minneapolis and Philadelphia, with Stillwater, Frederick and Perry mixed in.
Buddy Ryan coached Maroons basketball. Isn’t that something.
“I’ll bet they played good defense,” Rob said. “I’ll bet they did.”