STILLWATER — Chuba Hubbard’s rare air floated around Boone Pickens Stadium again Tuesday, when he announced he was doing what so many underclassmen with NFL aspirations no longer are: He is playing in his team’s bowl game.
“I wanted to finish the season with my teammates,” Hubbard said of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, “just end it on the right note.”
So he’ll carry the ball against Texas A&M in the Dec. 27 Texas Bowl, try to go out a winner before he makes a decision whether to return to OSU for a fourth year or turn pro. About that?
“That all depends on what you value in life and stuff like that,” Hubbard said. “If you love college, if you have family that’s depending on you, if you want to make money, this and that … there’s a lot of things that factor in.”
Is it strictly a football decision or do you consider whether you enjoy being a college kid still?
“That’s definitely one thing. I’ve been here for three years now. It’s become a place I’m accustomed to, kind of become my second home,” Hubbard said. “At the same time, it’s kind of like … my dream has always been to go to the NFL. So there’s a lot of things that weigh into it.”
Let’s leave Hubbard be on that decision, shall we? Let’s follow his teammates’ lead and support him whichever way he goes.
“Anyone that knows Chuba will tell him, ‘Make the decision for yourself. At the end of the day it’s your life,’ ” OSU quarterback Dru Brown said Tuesday. “I would totally understand if he left; I would totally understand if he stayed. As his teammate, that’s how you’ve got to think. It’s supporting him both sides.”
Let’s be as grateful as the Cowboys that they get to play with this dude at least once more, that they get to have this kid from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, in their family another road trip longer. They know better than anyone there is something unique about Hubbard beyond his extraordinary combination of speed and vision.
He laughed at least twice with reporters on a day they asked him some stressful questions. That was cool. So was his response to an observation that playing in the Texas Bowl puts him within reach of a 2,000-yard season.
“Honestly, I forgot about that,” Hubbard said while pronouncing the word closer to “a-boat,” both his answer and his dialect reminding us he’s something of a gem around these parts.
“He’s pretty solid, man,” offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said. “I don’t know if there are too many composed kids out there that sit there and tell you the truth and are pretty humble. That’s how he’s been since I’ve known him.”
Hubbard shot us straight Tuesday.
He admitted it wasn’t easy deciding to play in the bowl with so much riding on his future. He recognized it was important to get his degree, something he says he’s on track to receive next December, but that he would earn it regardless of his football situation.
Hubbard said he was sad his family won’t be attending the Texas Bowl, but at least he gets to see everyone when he goes home both before reporting to Houston on Dec. 21 and then in the days after the game. Count on a lot of stay-in-college/turn-pro discussion happening then.
“They’ve helped me out a lot in this journey,” Hubbard said. “I owe a lot to them.”
Hubbard is hardly the first college player to say this, but his earnest vibe helps his message sink in a little deeper. Teammates have picked up on that vibe, which is why they want those 2,000 yards more than he does, and why they were more upset about his getting shut out on the awards circuit last week than he was.
“I appreciate everything, all my teammates and everything fans have done for me,” Hubbard said. “ But I don’t think I got snubbed or anything. There’s a lot of great players out there. Jonathan Taylor deserved that award (the Doak Walker as the nation’s best running back). Joe Burrow 100% deserved the Heisman. Everyone there deserved to be there (a reference to the three other Heisman finalists).
“I appreciate everyone supporting me and having my back, though.”
I appreciate getting the opportunity to watch Hubbard run for the Cowboys once more at the Texas Bowl. I assume Cowboys fans appreciate it a whole lot more.
I assume Cowboys fans realize what a gift Hubbard has given them, and that regardless of what he decides to do with his future, they’ll be thankful he spent some time in Stillwater along the way.