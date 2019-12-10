Ask Oklahoma State fans about obstruction of justice right now, they’re likely to bring up Chuba Hubbard. As in: How in the world could the Cowboys’ 1,936-yard rusher miss the Heisman Trophy finalists cut?
My best shot at an explanation: This truly is the Quarterback Era, something OSU coach Mike Gundy hinted after beating Kansas on Nov. 16, though it goes deeper than Gundy suggested.
“Let’s say (Hubbard) goes for 1900. How many guys will rush for 1900 yards at a Power 5 school?” Gundy asked that day.
The answer as it turns out: 2. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards to join Hubbard atop the FBS list.
“How many quarterbacks will throw for 3,500 or maybe 4,000 at a Power 5 conference school? Fifteen?” Gundy went on.
The answer here is 9, though Gundy’s point remains: His running back should stand out more than top-tier quarterbacks.
The only problem with Gundy’s homework is top-tier quarterbacks are doing more than passing. This year, to Hubbard’s detriment, that mix was more combustible than ever.
Jalen Hurts became a Heisman Trophy finalist because he was just as much a 1,255-yard running back in Oklahoma’s offense as a 3,634-yard quarterback.
Justin Fields became a Heisman finalist because he threw for 40 Ohio State touchdowns while adding 10 more on the ground to go with his 471 rushing yards.
Joe Burrow will be the runaway Heisman winner Saturday night primarily because of his astronomical passing success, but it isn’t like LSU pins him to the pocket. Burrow has 300 rushing yards. His so-called “Heisman moment” was a six-second scramble against Georgia in last week’s SEC Championship, a pass-rush escape that set up a 70-yard completion.
It was the type of play Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson made en route to the last three Heisman Trophies. They won over Heisman voters by throwing and running, making room for just one running back, Stanford’s Bryce Love in 2017, to be a finalist in the process.
We've seen this trend coming since the first half of this decade, when Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton all won Heismans with big arms and churning legs.
Running backs still got to New York — Alabama ball-carrier Derrick Henry even won the Heisman in 2015 — but the direction of the game was made very clear.
Sam Bradford once won a Heisman while rushing for 34 yards in 31 career games as OU quarterback. That was a decade ago. It feels like a half century.
Back then quarterbacks like Bradford, Matt Leinart, Jason White, Carson Palmer and Chris Weinke blew away Heisman voters because they rapid-fired completions out of a spread formation. They played fast, but they didn’t necessarily run fast, making it easier to notice running backs who stood out, y’know, running the ball.
Now quarterbacks run the ball. They take spread passing numbers and pile on yards and touchdowns off keepers, draws and scrambles.
That matters when Heisman ballots are distributed and voters get but three choices. If you are a running back or wide receiver limited to rushing and receiving, you’d better post crazy numbers to win one of those three votes, or be crazy good at more than just one thing.
In Hubbard’s, not to mention Taylor’s, case, 1,900 rushing yards did not qualify when voters saw Burrow’s, Fields’ and Hurts’ production. Also, Hubbard and Taylor weren't exactly dual threats. Their receiving yardage numbers both fell shy of Burrow's rushing output.
Voters can still go rogue on behalf of a defensive force. This year they saw Ohio State defensive end Chase Young single-handedly dominate Wisconsin on Oct. 26, or saw him going No. 1 or No. 2 on mock draft boards. They made enough of an exception to get Young to New York as a Heisman finalist.
Hubbard’s team didn’t win as often as Young’s. He wasn’t as widely recognized both before and during the season. He is talented, but he isn’t a once-a-decade phenomenon.
That’s my best explanation for Young’s inclusion over Hubbard’s. None of that is Hubbard’s fault.
Nor is it his fault he isn’t a quarterback at a time quarterbacks control the game like never before. That’s the biggest reason he isn’t a Heisman finalist and three QBs are.
It makes some sense when you think about it. It just doesn’t make it less a shame for such a marvelous player whose only flaw is his position, at least as it relates to the 2019 Heisman race.
