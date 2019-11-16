STILLWATER — Getting Chuba Hubbard to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist is very important. This is made absolutely clear by Hubbard’s Oklahoma State teammates.
“Chuba, he’s my guy. We’ve been here together since freshman year,” safety Malcolm Rodriguez said after OSU’s 31-13 dusting of Kansas on Saturday. “For him to be up there would be a big deal.”
“Yeah, man. That’s a big deal for him and, really, the whole country,” said linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, Hubbard’s fellow Canadian.
“That’s the biggest platform you can be on as an individual,” safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said. “If it’s not a national championship, then I’ll take supporting him for the Heisman.”
And how about this from quarterback Dru Brown: “We want the best for Chuba because we see what he does in the dark. Nobody sees what he does in practice and in the offseason. He’s just a guy that does right all the time.”
A team tends to speak in collective terms. Hubbard is no exception. When asked about Heisman contention Saturday, he said: “I don’t really worry much about all of that. We won the game. I’m happy with that.”
It’s just that some individual awards glow so bright that they can’t be ignored. Coaches notice, too.
That’s why the only uncertainty about Saturday’s result for Mike Gundy pertained to removing Hubbard from the game late in the third quarter.
Hubbard’s stat line was fine — 23 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns plus two catches for 42 yards — but it was far from spectacular. Ensuring a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist takes “spectacular,” particularly in mid- to late-November for non-quarterbacks on non-College Football Playoff contenders.
And that leaves coaches like Gundy in a heck of a spot in games like Saturday’s.
“The discussion takes place,” he said when asked about the benefit of leaving in Hubbard to post a bigger number. “It’s a real gray area and it’s a catch-22. Do you try to pop him for another 40? Then if he gets hit, all of a sudden you’re not very smart. Because you need him for next week.”
It’s a question haunting Nick Saban right now. He left Heisman-contending quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the field for one last drive Saturday, Alabama leading Mississippi State 35-7.
Tagovailoa suffered an awful, reportedly season-ending injury as a result.
Gundy played the percentages and gave his thoroughbred an early rest. I can’t blame him for that. Now he knows he can feed Hubbard early and often next week at West Virginia, and potentially again the following Saturday in Bedlam.
If Hubbard posts big numbers in those two games, and Bedlam especially, he might yet get to New York. He has 1,726 yards, 263 clear of second-place Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin among FBS rushers.
“If he rushes for 1,900 yards and nobody else rushes for 1,900 yards in a Power Five conference, is it just a quarterback award now?” Gundy said. “If he’s the only guy, that’s a pretty good accomplishment. That’s all I’m saying.”
Gundy is right to tout his guy.
But he also hints at a problem, one he wrestled with Saturday — the Heisman is a quarterback award right now. Sixteen of the 18 winners since 2000 have been quarterbacks.
The favorites this year, according to both straw poll voters and oddsmakers, are quarterbacks. Joe Burrow was their overwhelming choice coming into the weekend, followed by Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa.
Hubbard, playing well outside the playoff committee’s top 10 and at a position where he doesn’t touch the ball every snap, fell below three defensive players in last week’s USA Today straw poll of 21 voters. That might be ludicrous, but it drives home a harsh reality just the same: Hubbard needs monstrous numbers.
It’s his only shot of getting the attention he deserves, and a trip to New York as a result. One hundred twenty-two yards and a pair of touchdowns don’t qualify, I’m afraid.
Gundy was judicious pulling Hubbard when he did, but I worry that it will have a punitive effect on his Heisman candidacy. Now Hubbard needs something straight from Barry Sanders’ trophy season of 1988 against both West Virginia and Oklahoma.
Only then can he get his trip, and his teammates can get what they want.
“In my opinion he’s the best player in the country, and I thought that’s what the award went to,” Harvell-Peel said. “Chuba for Heisman. Start a hashtag. Do something. I’m behind it. That’s my dog.”