Seniors. The old Peppy Generation Bluejays and coach Eddie Sutton. Top Row, from left: Gene Harmon, Ted Wuebben, Ralph Bobik. Lowe, from left: Jim "Bimbo" Pietro, Richie Smith, coach Eddie Sutton. Taken Oct. 12, 1973. OMAHA WORLD-HERALD/Courtesy
Eddie Sutton’s inclusion in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is glorious news when we are able to toast it together at Saturn Room. It’s even more wonderful since we are not able to do so at the moment.
We ache to feel better as the pandemic bears down. The Sutton bulletin allowed us to feel better.
We read Bill Haisten’s columns, which helped us sense how pleased the Suttons were. Funny thing about a pandemic is we how much happier we get when we learn someone we know, or are even familiar with, is happy. It’s our sense of community kicking in.
It was nice to hear the news and notice the reaction to it, not just by reading what Bill or Frank Bonner wrote for the Tulsa World, but by reading what you wrote.
“I first met Coach Sutton in 1969 when he became the head basketball coach at Creighton,” a reader named Michael wrote in an email Saturday. “I deeply enjoyed watching him coach the Bluejays during those two years. He was full of fire and brimstone during those games, but nearly as hot-headed as his predecessor, Red McManus!”
(Quick interlude: I started covering Oklahoma and Big 12 basketball in 2004, as Sutton was down the stretch of his career. I honestly don’t remember so much of that “fire and brimstone” personally. He seemed awfully composed for a man with such a scorchingly competitive reputation.)
“Eddie was always very friendly, outgoing, polite and involved with students at Creighton,” Michael wrote. “He and I used to play H-O-R-S-E and small pickup games in Creighton’s old practice gym with guys like Dave Blackwell, who was a sports director for one of the local TV stations.”
(We can easily picture Sean and Scott Sutton playing pickup. Heck, I just watched Scott play a game of H-O-R-S-E at a fundraiser a year or so ago. But how about that – Eddie lacing ‘em up and gettin’ after it at the campus gym! Pretty sweet imagining those images.)
“I kept up my relationship with (Sutton) at the Iba dinners,” Michael continued. “One year I gave him copies of several great pictures of him in the Creighton yearbook in 1970. He loved them and wrote me a wonderful letter later. I have always been a big fan of him and his family.”
(Something else we can easily picture – Sutton sitting down to write someone a letter. There is a touch of bygone to him. We identify Henry Iba with Sutton, but also a coach like Bill Snyder.)
“I will be 72 years old next month and I have learned a great deal while on my journey,” Michael wrote. “With regards to Coach Sutton, I learned ‘A true measure of your worth includes all the benefits others have gained from your success.’ ‘In the confrontation between the stream and the rock, the stream always wins... not through strength but by perseverance.’ ‘No one beneath you can offend you. No one your equal would.’ ‘Integrity is doing the right thing even if nobody is watching.’
“I’ve learned that everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it. Eddie climbed the mountain and made it to the top because of his passion, energy, duty, honor, integrity, loyalty and perseverance.
“Well done, Coach Sutton!”
Thank you, Michael, for expressing what a lot of folks felt over the weekend.
And thank you, Coach, for helping us all feel a little better.
