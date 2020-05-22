The SEC announced Friday that its athletes can begin on-campus activities June 8. That’s an important date as other conferences decide their own timelines – the Big 12’s decision is expected next week – but don’t just fixate on June 8.
There are some details beyond the date, so let’s unpack them.
First you have this critical qualifier to the SEC’s bulletin from commissioner Greg Sankey: “Each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity...”
This resembles what the NCAA did earlier this week, when it allowed for the return of on-campus activities June 1 but left it up to conferences and schools to proceed at their own pace. Tulsa, for example, announced Thursday it doesn’t anticipate its athletes will return to campus until July 6.
The SEC issued its date, then backed off so member schools could take it from here. Schools’ course will depend on factors like health and wellness in their region and resources at their disposal, and that’s all relative to the pandemic.
To get a better glimpse of how it might work when the Big 12 sets a date and schools like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State proceed accordingly, let’s see what one SEC school released to supplement the SEC’s announcement.
From the University of Florida’s athletics web site Friday: “(Student-athletes’) return will happen in multiple phases over a period of several weeks and student-athletes competing in fall sports will arrive first, starting with the initial group of football players, who will begin physicals and COVID testing on May 26. Returning soccer and volleyball student-athletes will start coming back on June 15, and returning men's and women's basketball players on June 29. New student-athletes in football, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball will begin arriving July 1.”
So that’s a two-week buildup to the actual return-to-activities date beginning with physicals and testing May 26, and a phased-in approach to athletes’ return based on both sport and experience.
We’ve heard coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners tell us for weeks that this was going to be a process. It absolutely will be.
There is much more to learn here thanks to a “question and answer” document that Florida is providing its athletes. The document addresses testing:
“Student-athletes will undergo a screening process prior to each time they enter the weight room and/or athletic training facility.”
If an athlete tests positive?
“If a student-athlete is living in an apartment, they can self-isolate there. The medical staff will continue to monitor them and provide any support they may need. In addition, food will be delivered to them so they can remain isolated. Any close contacts will be evaluated by the medical staff.”
“If a student-athlete is living in the dorms, the Hawkins Center (Florida’s academic/support center for its athletes) will work with campus.”
As for protective measures... Let’s start with face masks:
“Student-athletes should follow CDC guidelines and wear masks or cloth face coverings while inside facilities. Masks are not recommended during workouts.”
Sanitation stations:
“Wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers and refills will be installed/located at the entrance of every building and every department. Cleaning regimens have been established for each type of space.”
Personal space:
“(Florida) is following state, campus and UF Health guidance on shared/common spaces. Occupancy will be limited in those shared spaces and all student-athletes need an appointment for both medical and strength training sessions.”
There is a travel advisory:
“We advise against student-athletes leaving campus once they have arrived, but if you do, you must inform your athletic trainer prior to departure and immediately upon return.”
There is a nutrition policy:
“Prepackaged shakes and snacks will be available post-workout.”
There is an educational component, including consequences for those who violate rules:
“Student-athletes will be educated on all recommended best practices as it relates to physical distancing, masks and handwashing. Student-athletes will be reminded of all these practices to keep themselves, their teammates and their coaches as safe as possible. Not following guidelines may result in loss of access to facilities.”
There is, and I’m glad to see this, protocol for athletes who are uneasy about returning:
“The (university) understands student-athletes may have hesitations and anxiety about returning to campus and these concerns should be communicated to a member of the Athletic Training staff. In addition, student-athletes continue to have access to four licensed mental health counselors should they have mental health concerns or anxiety.”
You should see similar information shared by athletic departments at OU, OSU and TU when the time comes for the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane to reconvene on campus.
No two policies will be alike, since no two schools are in the same situations related to the pandemic, but what happened today with the SEC and at Florida specifically offers a decent blueprint.
