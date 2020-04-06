Kevin Stitt

Seven minutes into her announcement last Friday that she was ordering her citizens to stay home, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said: “If you are eager for a fall football season coming up, well, what we are doing today gives us a better chance to be able to have that as well.”

Ivey said things that were a heck of a lot more important those first seven minutes, but I promise you there were thousands of Alabamans who didn’t hear any of it until she said “football season.”

Since there are still thousands of Oklahomans who aren’t tuning in like they should, who aren’t staying home or social distancing or scrubbing their hands 20 times a day, this is me asking Kevin Stitt to invoke “football season” in his next address. I’ll bet they hear that.

I’ll bet they stay home, keep their distance and wash their hands if it’s the Sooners’ only chance to play Missouri State this year.

