It seems when we’re done recognizing Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel for his emergence, linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga for their steadiness and defensive end Trace Ford for his development, we ought to get around to the coach moving these pieces around the board.
We really ought to recognize Jim Knowles, OSU's 54-year-old defensive coordinator who has done this a long time but has rarely done it better than this season.
“I don’t debate that. I don’t even think about that,” Knowles scoffed at the suggestion after his defense shut down Kansas in last week’s 31-13 victory. “It’s not my job. My job is not to get credit. My job is to put them in position to make the best play. That’s it.”
Understood.
Know this, too, about Knowles’ job: It is relentless.
This isn’t a vintage year of Big 12 Conference offense, but that doesn’t take away a stark reality.
“In this league people take advantage of you if they can,” Knowles said. “They go for the throat.”
To take a job coaching defense in the Big 12 is to risk sanity. Knowles figured that when he took the OSU job before the 2018 season. Then the season started and he knew that.
Knowles signed up for a second tour despite being torched last year, and despite losing a couple linebackers, his entire defensive line and his most reliable playmaker in Jordan Brailford.
Knowles came back and lost Calvin Bundage, who was supposed to be Brailford this season, for the season. Then about half his defense got hurt.
“Devin (Harper) started to come back and then he broke his hand. That was after he sat out five weeks,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said this week. “And then Amen, whatever he did. Then we had the issue with Tre (Sterling), and Peel has been hurt on and off, and (Brendon) Evers has been hurt, and Tylan Lacy...”
Knowles moved Rodriguez from safety to linebacker, plugged in Sterling at Rodriguez’s position, prayed that his freshmen could grow up in record time and made due over the first half of the season. The first half of October was grisly, as Texas Tech and Baylor both scored 45 points in back-to-back OSU losses.
Knowles took a deep breath reflecting back after the Kansas game, then said: “There’s a lot of self-talk. You’ve got to overcome your own self-doubt sometimes. You’ve got to believe in your system. It’s a process and you’ve got to keep working it. You can’t listen to the outside noise. It’s a matter of keeping your nose to the grindstone and believing in what you’re doing.
“But yeah, there have been times of self-doubt.”
So the coach wasn’t just fighting personnel challenges. This was also a personal battle.
And that makes what has happened during OSU’s three-game winning streak since Texas Tech and Baylor even more worthy.
Knowles has found depth. He has found a pass rush. He has discovered he still has a playmaker in Harvell-Peel. His defense has discovered a knack for forcing turnovers and getting off the field on third down.
Knowles still believes in what he’s doing, but he has also compromised on his instinct to attack whenever possible.
“It’s like I told you before the season, I have to learn at times to back off and disguise things better,” Knowles said Saturday. “I’ve really needed to do a lot of learning. It’s been a process for me.”
“We’re mixing it up a little bit more. Maybe it was too aggressive before, now it’s in the middle,” Ogbongbemiga said. “It’s just everybody working together from the coaches to the players… With us coming together, we’re helping the team win games.”
How refreshing, a defense helping win at OSU or any Big 12 program for that matter. How refreshing that Knowles doesn’t shoulder as much doubt or worry, that a defensive coordinator can be pleased with a job well done, even if over a stretch of a season.
“I’ve been proud of Jim,” Gundy said Saturday.
Is Jim proud of Jim?
“It’s satisfying when it pays off,” Knowles said, “but then again you don’t look back till the end of the season. Because next week is a whole different challenge in this league.”