KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At Mike Boynton’s last two public appearances at Gallagher-Iba Arena, he talked of hanging banners and declared: “The time is now.” This is interesting, considering Boynton is coming off a 12-20 season, his second at Oklahoma State, in which he dismissed three players and backslid from a 21-win debut the year before.
If 12-20 didn’t ratchet up the pressure from fans and donors impatient for a return to the Eddie Sutton years, the banner-hanging, time-is-now chatter surely did.
I asked Boynton about that Wednesday on the floor of the Sprint Center, site of Big 12 Basketball Media Day, and he told me a story.
“In 1999, there were three McDonald’s All-American point guards in New York City, the year I graduated from high school there,” he said. “Omar Cook, who went to St. John’s, Andre Barrett, who went to Seton Hall, and Taliek Brown, who went to UConn and won a national championship. Those were three guys who played the same position I did, guys I competed against.
“One summer, those guys teamed up to play in a local tournament. Local tournaments in New York City are big, big deals. Well, we played them in the championship game. We won. And I was the MVP.
“So I’ve never cared about external optics or expectations. I’ve always put more on myself.”
How does this translate 20 years later?
“No one’s ever going to expect more from my program than I will,” Boynton said. “Some people within our program, people who support and follow our program, they might think, ‘For a guy who hasn’t done a whole lot, he sure talks.’ I get that. But it’s the way I’ve always been.”
Now, as then, Boynton is betting on himself.
“Yeah, essentially,” he said. “And I truly believe that the core of that confidence, which is the same thing I try to tell my players, is from a feeling that I’ve worked really, really hard at this. It hasn’t always been easy. But I truly believe hard work wins in the end.
“And I think we’re at the point now where hard work is going to start to bear the fruit.”
Hard work on behalf of Boynton’s OSU players? Sure.
The five starters Boynton returns are coming back in better condition than he left them, and more versatile as players. That’s due to natural progression, but even more so time spent in the gym.
Coaches have put forth the effort, too. They have signed three four-star guards, plus Memorial twins Keylan and Kalib Boone, the past two Tulsa World All-World Players of the Year.
It helps to complement work with talent. The staff has upgraded OSU’s talent.
Boynton has put forth the effort.
I figured he might have consulted one of his mentors, maybe Eddie Fogler or George Raveling, over the offseason for support or advice given the Cowboys’ wrong turn.
“I literally spent all spring and summer on self-reflection,” Boynton said. “It’s evident there are some things that happened that we need to make sure don’t happen again. How do we do that? What are those processes? I’m talking game preparation, recruiting, staffing, communicating administratively, scheduling ...
“How do we make sure our staff is more equipped? How do we make sure our players are more conscientious about making good choices? How do we make sure we’re more thorough when evaluating?”
Boynton can’t guarantee he has all of the answers to these questions. He can’t promise that 12-20 is going to become 22-10, that the Cowboys are going to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009 next March.
He does, however, buy into his track record. He is quite familiar with the work it takes to emerge from starry New York and make a mark as South Carolina’s point guard, then emerge from obscurity to be Mike Holder’s pick as OSU head coach.
So Boynton is making this a personal journey.
His performance affects the outside world. Fans, donors, administrators ... a coach needs their support to keep his job.
He just can’t let the outsiders affect his performance. That must come from within. What’s within Boynton is self-belief.
The 37-year-old coach understands where he is. He knows it’s time to win again at a place where it’s very upsetting if that doesn’t occur.
“I have a responsibility as the head coach at Oklahoma State to uphold the program’s standards,” Boynton said at one point Wednesday.
To reach those standards, he must live up to his own. He must work as he always has, and have faith that doing so will take him places others are more skeptical he can go.