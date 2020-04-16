It feels like 95 percent of the questions about college sports related to the pandemic are related to football. There is a reason for this, well explained by Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby a couple weeks ago:
“You know how much of a driver college football is. It’s a driver from a popularity standpoint. It’s a driver for schools from a fundraising standpoint. It’s a big driver from a TV standpoint. And it’s a big driver from a ticket sales and revenue standpoint.”
Football isn’t the NCAA’s only revenue sport, however. Men’s basketball makes some money, too, especially when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Basketball carries some weight as well. It is impacted by COVID-19 as well.
This became obvious Thursday as Mike Boynton addressed the media for the first time since March 11, the night his Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Iowa State at the Big 12 Tournament and then all of sports started closing up shop.
“It sucks, right? It’s not fun,” Boynton said of the current circumstance. “Today is April 16. This is 35 days that I’ve been in one place. I asked my mom about two weeks ago, ‘When has that happened before?’ She couldn’t remember, but she said it certainly wasn’t anywhere past when I was 10 years old. It’s been almost 30 years since I’ve ever been in one place 30 days.”
So it isn’t just Mike Gundy, Lincoln Riley or any other football coach going a little stir crazy during this extraordinary time. It isn’t just Gundy or Riley anxious for answers as to when things might be more ordinary again.
“I imagine there is a lot of different scenarios on the table, one of which may be you’ve got to condense (the season) for a little while. You don’t play as many games,” Boynton said of a potential 2020-21 basketball calendar. “I don’t know, you cut out a couple non-conference games, or you just play conference games. And now you’re talking about people staying within their regions, right? That may be important for a little while.
“You maybe push basketball back and instead of starting in November or December, maybe it doesn’t start until January or February. Or it starts in March and ends in May, in a condensed version.”
This is Boynton wondering aloud, not proclaiming or even planning. He says he isn’t to that point yet. He says he will leave particulars of hard decisions to folks “about 18 levels above me, starting with ADs and presidents, chancellors and conference commissioners.”
Boynton is affected in the meantime, though, like his football brethren.
He wonders about players who must improvise to stay fit away from campus. He adapts to working remotely. He adapts to recruiting remotely — he’s doing just fine considering Rivals.com ranks his 2020 recruiting class No. 4 nationally.
He shares what he knows, not that it’s a great help.
“I don’t have any more information this week than I had last week,” he said, “in terms of when this is over.”
He has his reflective moments.
“I get why we’re doing it. I’m totally on board with it,” Boynton said of our isolation. “We’re going to comply and do everything we can as long as it takes to get us back to a place where everybody feels comfortable.”
Twice Thursday he insisted: “I’m not a worrier.”
Right. But there is still so much unsolved mystery in his domain. Boynton is no different than a football coach that way, even if his domain doesn’t seem as urgent or consequential in the scheme of college sports.
He is no different than Gundy, Riley or anyone else in college football when he says, as he did Thursday: “I certainly would like to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
