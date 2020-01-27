STILLWATER — You play in the Big 12 Conference, you’re going to get popped by Kansas now and then. It’s the cost of doing business with college basketball aristocracy.
What you want to do is go down on your terms. Play hard, at least, and well if possible.
Oklahoma State played with some effort in falling to Kansas 65-50 Monday night. The Cowboys haven’t quit on Mike Boynton despite their 0-7 Big 12 Conference record. That’s to the players’ credit, and Boynton’s.
The Cowboys also played dreadfully. The 61-34 score with six minutes remaining was more indicative of the game’s disparity. OSU was 11-of-52 from the field at that point, and 2-of-17 from the 3-point line.
Kansas plays rugged defense and has one of the nation’s most fearsome rim protectors in 7-foot Udoka Azubuike. That, however, did not excuse OSU from running stilted offense, going timid on some open shots, and taking many more poor ones.
And if we’re going to credit the players and head coach for a team’s fight, we must blame all parties for awful basketball. Since he’s getting paid and the players are not, the head coach must get the heat.
OSU is better than an 0-7 league record. A team that beats Syracuse, crushes Ole Miss and pulls out a gutty win at Houston in late November/early December – all three opponents were NCAA Tournament teams last year – shouldn’t be 0-7 in its conference.
It shouldn’t be floundering like it did Monday night.
Azubuike had a rather insignificant night by his towering standard, with six points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. He didn’t score until there was 14:05 remaining in the game.
Devon Dotson, who is usually as good a point guard as Azubuike is a center, played just 26 minutes due to foul trouble. The Jayhawks weren’t exactly an assembly line of offense without him... and yet they outscored OSU 32-10 as he sat and watched.
The Cowboys’ 2-3 zone helped limit Azubuike. It helped force KU into launching 33 3-pointers. That played to OSU’s favor. So did a loud, active Gallagher-Iba Arena crowd.
The Pokes failed to take advantage, though, aside from a 15-0 run late in the first half when they got out in transition off a bogged-down KU offense. They were within 29-24 at the break despite shooting 8-of-30 and 2-of-12 from 3.
Then came the second half. When it was 61-34, OSU had gone 3-of-22 from the field in the half while missing all five of their 3-point tries.
The hope from that 15-0 run was all gone. So were the remnants of OSU’s 73-62 win at Texas A&M last Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys had 22 assists on 27 baskets in that one. They squared up and fired with confidence, hitting at a 55-percent clip.
That was not the case Monday night. The Pokes drifted back into bad Big 12 Conference habits. Their 2019-20 season drifted further away.
Boynton is charged with bringing it back. He has time to do so. He has enough talent to do so, still has a good-looking blend of proven veterans and promising youngsters.
How does that combination result in something like Monday night? How does the same team that was 8-2 leaving Houston Dec. 15 stare at an 0-7 Big 12 record?
These are questions OSU players are struggling with right now. It’s all right to feel lousy for them, who mean very well but aren’t getting near the results
There are many more questions for Boynton, and while it’s all right to feel badly for him, and anticipate better things with the arrival of phenom Cade Cunningham next year, it is also correct to expect him to fix this year.
It is right to hold him most accountable for the situation right now.