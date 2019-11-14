Before skipping town to take the LSU job, Les Miles left Oklahoma State with a 33-7 loss to Ohio State in the 2004 Alamo Bowl. The loss wasn’t ideal. Neither was OSU’s 7-5 ’04 season, given Miles had coached the Cowboys to nine wins in ’03.
But what really stung was the skipping town. Miles wasn’t truthful with media who quizzed him about LSU while covering the game in San Antonio.
Worse, he wasn’t exactly forthcoming with his OSU staff. Coaches including then-offensive coordinator Mike Gundy didn’t know Miles had taken the job until it was announced to them same as it was to everyone else.
Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten called Miles’ departure “a little messy” in his insightful piece earlier this week. Bill was being kind.
Gundy might still be somewhat miffed about how that went down – he’d have a case – but then the aftermath worked out pretty well for him. He became OSU head coach. Now he is the most successful OSU head coach of them all.
Anyway, time and perspective allows Gundy to consider Miles’ return to Stillwater Saturday on friendly terms.
Asked earlier this week if he thinks Miles will be greeted warmly at Boone Pickens Stadium, Gundy replied: “I can’t imagine that he wouldn’t.”
“He came in here, and the time that we were here together we had some success,” Gundy went on. “I would think the people at Oklahoma State would be appreciative of his work and time here. And remember we all have opportunities in life, no matter what the profession is. If a guy wants to move on and take another job he has the right to do that.
“In the end in my opinion we should look and say, ‘OK, during the time that he was here, did he work as hard as he could for Oklahoma State?’ And the answer to that is ‘Yes.’
“And so in my opinion if I was sitting in the stands I would be appreciative of the time that he put in for Oklahoma State University.”
That will be easier to do if Chuba Hubbard runs for another 200 yards and the Cowboys cover the 17-point spread. It’s easier for fans to welcome back a coach whose team poses little threat to their team.
I’ll be curious to know what Miles says about his return after it’s over, and how he feels.
Here’s what he said Monday when asked what he anticipated: “I suspect that I will enjoy walking in that stadium. I would suspect that there would be people there that recall me and the teams that we had. I would not necessarily require a welcoming, but I think what our family was fortunate to accomplish there, going to school, living in Oklahoma, enjoying the people of Oklahoma... I think I will enjoy walking into the stadium more than anybody else.”
Miles also said: “I miss the place. I think it’s a great place with great people. I was fortunate enough to get by and see Boone Pickens before he passed. I think he was a remarkable person. I respect my time there and the people that I met.”