OSU coach Mike Gundy watches from the top floor during an OSU football pep rally in the Student Union at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. [Nate Billings/The Oklahoman]
Oklahoma State wrapped up its 2020 football recruiting haul Wednesday with three more three-star signees, meaning 20 of OSU’s 21 signees in the class are three-star prospects according to 247Sports. That puts the Cowboys’ class No. 45 nationally, per 247, and No. 5 in the Big 12 Conference.
This is no surprise, since the Cowboys live in recruiting’s middle class. Mike Gundy likes it there. He says it fits his culture and his budget. He believes aiming above his means wastes his and his coaches’ time, typically.
There are OSU fans who have a hard time with this. They notice Mason Rudolph and Dez Bryant were four-star signees. Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace are. That’s three of Gundy’s program changers and one with the potential to be.
Fans notice while Sanders, Wallace and Chuba Hubbard have national championship aspirations, it takes rosters loaded with four-star talent, not sprinkled with it, to cash in.
Gundy, I’m sure, would counter that his one team to win a Big 12 title and challenge nationally started more three-star players than four. He would counter that while it’s nice to sign can’t-miss players, it’s nicer to take players the recruiting analysts do miss and develop them into multi-year contributors.
This is likely to be a contentious point as long as Gundy coaches OSU, and as long as fans, donors and season ticket holders harbor dreams of overtaking Oklahoma in the Big 12 and replacing the Sooners in the College Football Playoff.
The Cowboys base could save some angst by accepting the fact that Gundy is going to coach their team a while longer — his son, Gunnar, plans to join the program next year — and that he isn’t going to change his recruiting playbook.
Perhaps the answer here is to embrace, or at least accept, Gundy’s mechanism.
Max Olson of The Athletic does something very useful annually by reconsidering recruiting classes four years after the fact. He replaces the numerical potential placed on each signee when he signs, his total of stars, with a number based on the player’s actual performance in the program.
Under Olson’s formula, OSU’s 2016 recruiting class jumped from its signing day ranking of No. 45, per 247Sports, to No. 19 four years later. There wasn’t a single four-star prospect in that class who wound up in Stillwater, just a bunch of three-star depth chart stuffers who added substantial value over four years.
OSU’s 2014 recruiting class went from No. 27 to No. 17 in Olson’s initial Athletic revision two years ago. The Cowboys’ 2015 class did not appear in Olson’s revised top 35 last year, which translates to Gundy getting about what you would anticipate from his 40th-ranked class of ’15.
Gundy hits more than he misses, according to Olson’s sample size. He succeeds, by and large, recruiting players who fit his culture over his fans’ expectations.
We won’t need one analyst’s methodology to tell us that next fall, when an OSU team packed with three-star prospects — the only starting four-stars will be Wallace and Sanders — wins its share of games. If Gundy and his assistants squeeze a little more out of their three-star core, the Cowboys might even overtake OU and win their first Big 12 title since 2011, another season marked by three-star impact.
This is what it takes, though, under Gundy’s guiding principles. He must coach these kids hard once they arrive. His assistants must follow suit.
It is a heck of a burden, getting undervalued recruiting classes to overachieve year after year. Gundy is fine with it. Or maybe he has come to accept it after his first few years on the job spent banging his head against the dashboard in the driveway, after the four-star inside the house just told him, “Appreciate all your time, Coach, but...”
I promise you he takes pride in it.
I promise you his base hasn’t accepted it. Not everyone. There are fans who will scoff at OSU’s recruiting class of 2020 right through next season, especially if results fall short of the expectations that seem grander every year Gundy coaches.
This is how it goes with an OSU football program that recruits in the middle class.
Gallery: A look at OSU's 2020 class
WR Rashod Owens
S Nick Session
DE Tyren Irby
WR Matt Polk
OT Monroe Mills
WR Brennan Presley
DB Korie Black
TE Quinton Stewart
CB Jordan Reagan
ILB Jeff Roberson
OT Cade Bennett
QB Shane Illingworth
S Zach Middleton
OG Trent Pullen
LB Cole Thompson
DT Grant Mahon
OG Eli Russ
LB Mason Cobb
QB Ethan Bullock
LB Lamont Bishop
CB Jabbar Muhammad
DE Collin Clay
OL Josh Sills
