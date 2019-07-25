Mike Gundy went on Doug Gottlieb’s Fox Sports Radio show Tuesday. The Oklahoma State coach talked about bailing and cutting hay for a while, and eventually got around to football.
The most interesting exchange was about the quarterback battle being waged between redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii transfer Dru Brown.
Gundy didn’t change his answer when it came to identifying a starter – he is as uncertain now as he was in June and at Big 12 Media Days a week and a half ago.
“This is the first in my career as a head coach that we’ve had a quarterback race that’s dead even starting in August,” Gundy told Gottlieb. “People have asked, ‘Who’s gonna play’ I don’t know right now. In spring ball nobody took it. Now, if somebody shows up in the next two to three weeks and they win the job, we’ll name a starter. It makes my job easier of we name a starter.
“I think ultimate that’s best for the team, when they know who the quarterback is. But you can’t name a starter if you don’t know.”
The revealing part of the exchange occurred when Gottlieb said: “You’ve got Spencer Sanders, a kid that’s got a lot of talent but hasn’t ever seen live bullets, or you’ve got Dru Brown who has... What’s the decision like first game of the season, experience versus maybe upside or talent?”
“You’ve got to go with the guy that gives your offense the best chance to score points, and do it the right way,” Gundy replied. “You might have one guy that’s more explosive, but if he’s turning the over and doesn’t understand the offense and he can’t distribute it to Chuba Hubbard or (Tylan) Wallace or get it to the right people, then he’s going to cause you more problems than a guy that can distribute the ball.”
That, to me, drives home how much Gundy values seasoning when it comes to his quarterbacks. Consider something he said at OSU Media Day last August:
“I was driving and listening the other day to the radio. I might get off statistically a little bit but I think you guys will get the point... The top five quarterbacks in the NFL, average yards-per-game throwing last year, were all over 36 years old except for the guy from Philadelphia (Carson Wentz). So what that tells you is how important experience is.
“I’m sure Tom Brady is one of them and he’s 40 or something. I don’t know how old Ben is but he was one of them (Roethlisberger was 36 at the time). There was one (young) guy and it was Wentz. All the rest were over 36. And so I was thinking that proves how important experience is at the quarterback position.”
Gundy said this in the context of naming fifth-year senior Taylor Cornelius as his starter in place of Mason Rudolph. Fans salivated over Sanders’ upside even then — the kid was a Mr. Texas Football in high school — but Gundy was more comforted by Cornelius.
Rudolph, a Mr. Football finalist as a South Carolina prepster, was the hotshot freshman in 2014. Gundy chose junior J.W. Walsh to start that season.
In 2013, Walsh was a dual-threat quarterback who’d shown some flash as a redshirt freshman in ’12. Gundy chose senior Clint Chelf to start that season.
The last time Gundy opted for upside over experience at quarterback, at least to start a season, was 2012. He gave true freshman Wes Lunt the nod over Walsh and Chelf.
Lunt showed some promise before succumbing to injuries. Then he transferred the following spring. Then came a game of tag at quarterback between Walsh and Chelf, then Walsh and Daxx Garman, until Rudolph stabilized the position beginning late in ’14.
Does any of this mean we should expect Gundy to choose Brown, with 22 starts at Hawaii in 2016-17, over Sanders at Oregon State Aug. 30? Not necessarily. Sanders’ upside is tantalizing. That could very well win out over Brown’ seasoning.
Just keep in mind Gundy’s recent history with the position, and his words of warning to Gottlieb.