Optimism fights realism a little harder every day of this pandemic, something driven home during two phone calls within an hour of each other Tuesday morning.
Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork called first.
“Any time that you’re in a leadership position, people look to you for a calmness or a steadiness or a direction, a vision, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “I think we have to remain positive and remain optimistic to bring energy to whatever organization you might be leading. In this case it’s athletics.
“And then you have to have the pragmatic and the realistic side of, ‘OK, we have a challenge here. No one’s ever seen this before. It’s unprecedented in modern day college athletics.”
I thought of that a little later during Mike Gundy’s teleconference with media, when the Oklahoma State coach threw out May 1 as a target date for Cowboys Football Inc. to be up and running again.
“I’m thinking in three or four weeks we could have tests readily available for people that aren’t sick, based on can we test the employees, the hundred people that work in our building?” Gundy said. “We can swab them and clear them to come into the building and get back to work. Once we’ve done that I’m looking to start testing the players and bring them back. How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now. But that’s the plan.”
A few breaths later, Gundy said: “There’s a lot of smart people that are going to figure this out. May 1 is our goal. Don’t know if it’ll happen. Players come in soon after that. That’s what the goal is here for Oklahoma State football.”
The part that jumped out was “May 1.” Just about everyone else connected to college sports has promoted a wait-and-see date of June 1. Bjork referenced a timeline of “30 to 45 days” Tuesday.
And here Gundy was promoting the first of the month.
I get the need to think positive. We all want to believe so badly, because we miss the way things were so terribly. Sports used to happen. Wouldn’t it be great for our collective psyche if we thought they were not only returning, but a lot sooner than anyone imagined?
We cling to optimism. Otherwise all we have is the loss of our health, our jobs and our state of mind.
We all must maintain some realism, though, and the most realistic thing Gundy said was about smart people figuring this out.
These are the people studying the virus and telling us what to do to fight it. They are analyzing data and curves. They are working to develop a vaccine.
We are left to take their cues, and then balance our outlook with theirs.
This can be strenuous, especially for those in leadership positions.
“In my case, if I’m the one freaking out or ‘oh my gosh, the world is coming to an end,’ that gives all my employees and coaches and staff members the right to freak out, too,” Bjork said. “So try to take that perspective and be positive, be energetic. But also say, ‘Hey look, we have this challenge.’”
These are ever-changing moods.
“In some ways, it can be day by day, right?” Bjork said. “We saw some positive news yesterday about maybe the (pandemic) models haven’t turned out as bad, or the models are going to peak sooner rather than late.
“You saw the PGA Tour release some schedules. This morning it’s Major League Baseball, perhaps, with some news about returning to play,” Bjork said. “And then this afternoon it may be something like ‘Hold on. Not so fast.’”
It was something like that.
ESPN.com reported Monday of an MLB plan to potentially start the season in May with players isolated and sequestered around the Phoenix area. Tuesday morning, MLB released a statement saying it is considering contingency plans but hasn’t developed a detailed one.
“While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials,” the statement read, “we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association.”
So here was another notion to kick things off in May, tempered by the key words “public health officials.”
Look, it’s comforting to know plans are being formulated. It can be exciting to hear about them, especially when someone in Gundy’s position throws out a date like May 1, though common sense goes a long way, too.
There is nothing wrong with having multiple contingency plans, depending on the eventual scale of the pandemic. In fact, you’d better have them, coaches, ADs and conference commissioners as they pertain to college sports.
“For worst case, best case, intermediate,” Bjork said, “you’d just better be prepared.”
I like best case most. We all do. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming big. What else are we going to do right now?
We just need to realize we’ll ultimately do what the smart people tell us, and they can’t afford to live in those dreams. We have too much riding on it.
Featured news video
Stuck at home with no sports: Fill the time with Mike Brown's favorite sports movies
The favorites: Raging Bull
The favorites: Moneyball
The favorites: North Dallas Forty
The favorites: The Male Animal
The overrated: Major League
The favorites: Bull Durham
The overrated: Friday Night Lights
The overrated: Varsity Blues
The overrated: Field of Dreams
The overrated: Hoosiers
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat.
Spring has sprung in Tulsa, but since the Philbrook Museum of Art and its gardens are closed, enjoy these pictures.