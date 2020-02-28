2020-03-01 sp-emigcolumn Holder

OSU athletic director Mike Holder speaks at the Tulsa Rotary Club meeting last Wednesday. He says his original athletic department budget of $30 million has boomed to $95 million. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

As Oklahoma State football players speak boldly of national championship aspirations, OSU’s athletic director nods in approval.

“I love it,” Mike Holder said after his Rotary Club of Tulsa appearance last week. “Why not? We get to play 12 games like everybody else. We’ll see what we can do. If you do well enough in those, you get in the championship game for the conference, and we’ve shown whoever wins that has a shot at the College Football Playoff. Why not us? But the players are going to make it happen.”

Well, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace will need help from Mike Gundy and OSU’s coaches. Gundy will need help from his assistants. The assistants will need help from their support staff.

Right now that staff reads like an NFL front office with 10 analysts, four graduate assistants, three quality control guys, two operations guys, two recruiting guys, a football relations director and a player development specialist, never mind the strength coaches, medical staff or academic support personnel.

To make that world go ’round, everyone needs help from the athletic director. So we’re back to Holder.

He’s the one in the revenue stream, casting lines at donors, ticket buyers, advertisers and media and apparel representatives, all for the sake of seeing to those championship aspirations.

The bites have gotten bigger over Holder’s 15 years as AD. He says his original athletic department budget of $30 million has boomed to $95 million.

“But we’re competing against people like Texas with a $220 million budget and Oklahoma University with $170 million and right on down the list,” he said. “It’s just brutal how expensive it is and I don’t see it getting any cheaper.”

It won’t. Because Holder is right when he declares: “College sports has an insatiable appetite for capital. There’s just never enough.”

OSU fans are lucky Holder has a gift for tapping into benefactors. That’s helped build facilities and invigorate programs.

The 71-year-old will make those calls right into retirement, whenever that day comes. He just saw to a new baseball stadium, but now wrestling deserves a new training center.

“With facilities you can raise that money privately because that speaks to people’s emotions,” Holder said. “But operating budgets, that’s recurring. That’s every year. And then taking care of the facilities is another part. Those are the things that aren’t sexy, but are absolutely essential.”

It’s like the budgets going around Power 5 conferences, and the football staffs they support. Bloated? Oh yeah. Essential? You bet, assuming you want to compete for the same championships OSU does.

This doesn’t always sit comfortably with Holder.

His skin in the game dates back to 1966, the year he walked on to Labron Harris’ OSU golf team. Harris didn’t make $10,000 then. Holder’s budget when he took over Cowboys golf in 1973 was $27,000. He isn’t put off when he tells you that. He’s quite proud.

Now $27,000 might spruce up OSU athletics’ social media presentation, something else an AD must worry about if he wants to stay in the resources race.

“Whatever the situation is today, it’s going to be more extreme in the future. It’s just inevitable,” Holder said. “Just look in the rear view mirror. Look at the trend lines. Resources are going to be more critical than they are today. Figuring out how to generate revenue is a huge piece of being able to compete.”

Donors help. OSU’s Nike contract helps. The Big 12’s ESPN contract helps.

Still, Holder must hustle. Look at that football staff. Look at those competing budgets.

“We spend more as a percentage of our budget on football than probably anybody else in our league,” Holder said. “We’re committed to football. We want to provide the resources necessary to compete.”

Holder says this has been his aim with regard to football and all of OSU’s sports since he became AD 15 years ago. He stands by it today, even as the money explodes around him and needs and challenges are right there in the fallout.

He stands by the championship aspirations of OSU’s football players, even if it means working that much harder to help make them so.

