As Oklahoma State football players speak boldly of national championship aspirations, OSU’s athletic director nods in approval.
“I love it,” Mike Holder said after his Rotary Club of Tulsa appearance last week. “Why not? We get to play 12 games like everybody else. We’ll see what we can do. If you do well enough in those, you get in the championship game for the conference, and we’ve shown whoever wins that has a shot at the College Football Playoff. Why not us? But the players are going to make it happen.”
Well, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace will need help from Mike Gundy and OSU’s coaches. Gundy will need help from his assistants. The assistants will need help from their support staff.
Right now that staff reads like an NFL front office with 10 analysts, four graduate assistants, three quality control guys, two operations guys, two recruiting guys, a football relations director and a player development specialist, never mind the strength coaches, medical staff or academic support personnel.
To make that world go ’round, everyone needs help from the athletic director. So we’re back to Holder.
He’s the one in the revenue stream, casting lines at donors, ticket buyers, advertisers and media and apparel representatives, all for the sake of seeing to those championship aspirations.
The bites have gotten bigger over Holder’s 15 years as AD. He says his original athletic department budget of $30 million has boomed to $95 million.
“But we’re competing against people like Texas with a $220 million budget and Oklahoma University with $170 million and right on down the list,” he said. “It’s just brutal how expensive it is and I don’t see it getting any cheaper.”
It won’t. Because Holder is right when he declares: “College sports has an insatiable appetite for capital. There’s just never enough.”
OSU fans are lucky Holder has a gift for tapping into benefactors. That’s helped build facilities and invigorate programs.
The 71-year-old will make those calls right into retirement, whenever that day comes. He just saw to a new baseball stadium, but now wrestling deserves a new training center.
“With facilities you can raise that money privately because that speaks to people’s emotions,” Holder said. “But operating budgets, that’s recurring. That’s every year. And then taking care of the facilities is another part. Those are the things that aren’t sexy, but are absolutely essential.”
It’s like the budgets going around Power 5 conferences, and the football staffs they support. Bloated? Oh yeah. Essential? You bet, assuming you want to compete for the same championships OSU does.
This doesn’t always sit comfortably with Holder.
His skin in the game dates back to 1966, the year he walked on to Labron Harris’ OSU golf team. Harris didn’t make $10,000 then. Holder’s budget when he took over Cowboys golf in 1973 was $27,000. He isn’t put off when he tells you that. He’s quite proud.
Now $27,000 might spruce up OSU athletics’ social media presentation, something else an AD must worry about if he wants to stay in the resources race.
“Whatever the situation is today, it’s going to be more extreme in the future. It’s just inevitable,” Holder said. “Just look in the rear view mirror. Look at the trend lines. Resources are going to be more critical than they are today. Figuring out how to generate revenue is a huge piece of being able to compete.”
Donors help. OSU’s Nike contract helps. The Big 12’s ESPN contract helps.
Still, Holder must hustle. Look at that football staff. Look at those competing budgets.
“We spend more as a percentage of our budget on football than probably anybody else in our league,” Holder said. “We’re committed to football. We want to provide the resources necessary to compete.”
Holder says this has been his aim with regard to football and all of OSU’s sports since he became AD 15 years ago. He stands by it today, even as the money explodes around him and needs and challenges are right there in the fallout.
He stands by the championship aspirations of OSU’s football players, even if it means working that much harder to help make them so.
NFL Combine week: OU, OSU, TU and Oklahoma high school players invited since 2008
DL Neville Gallimore (OU, 2020)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP
DL Trevis Gipson (TU, 2020)
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
WR A.J. Green (OSU, 2020)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
QB Jalen Hurts (OU, 2020)
Photo by CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP
WR CeeDee Lamb (OU, 2020)
Photo by CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP
LB Kenneth Murray (OU, 2020)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP
CB Reggie Robinson II (TU, 2020)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
RB Rodney Anderson (OU, 2019)
Bench Press: 25 reps
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 211 (Cincinnati Bengals)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
DL Jordan Brailford (OSU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches Broad Jump: 126.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 253 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
WR Marquise Brown (OU, 2019)
Note: Due to foot surgery, Brown didn't participate in combine drills. WR, 5-9, 166
2019 NFL Draft position: First round, pick 25 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Bobby Evans (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.2 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: None Broad Jump: None 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 97 (Los Angeles Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Cody Ford (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.21 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 104.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.27 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.87 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 38 (Buffalo Bills)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
RB Justice Hill (OSU/Booker T. Washington HS, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 40 inches Broad Jump: 130.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 113 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Josh Jacobs (McLain HS, 2019)
Note: Jacobs did not run drills at the combine due to injury.
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 24 (Oakland Raiders)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Kyler Murray (OU, 2019)
Note: Murray did not participate in combine drills.
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (Arizona Cardinals)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Ben Powers (OU, 2019)
Bench Press: 21 reps
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 123 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
OL Dru Samia (OU, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 5.29 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches Broad Jump: 101.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.7 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 114 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by AJ MAST/AP File
P/K Austin Seibert (OU, 2019)
Note: Seibert did not compete in any NFL Combine drills K, 5-9, 213
2019 NFL Draft position: Undrafted
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
TE Jace Sternberger (Kingfisher HS, 2019)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.31 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.09 seconds
2019 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 75 (Green Bay Packers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
TE Mark Andrews (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.67 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 31 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.34 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.39 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 86 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
WR Marcell Ateman (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds Bench Press: 13 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.84 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 228 (Oakland Raiders)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Orlando Brown Jr. (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 5.85 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 19.5 inches Broad Jump: 82.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.87 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 83 (Baltimore Ravens)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
FB Dimitri Flowers (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.83 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches Broad Jump: 109.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.45 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.53 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Tre Flowers (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 146 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR Chris Lacy (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Baker Mayfield (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 29.0 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.0 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.28 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Ogbonnia (Obo) Okoronkwo (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.77 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 38.0 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 160 (Los Angeles Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
QB Mason Rudolph (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 76 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Jordan Thomas (OU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.64 seconds Bench Press: 4 reps Vertical Jump: 38.0 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.28 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 3.94 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 10.85 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR James Washington (OSU, 2018)
40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.11 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.56 seconds
2018 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 60 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Chris Carson (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 37.0 inches Broad Jump: 130.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 249 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
WR Keon Hatcher (Owasso HS, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.64 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
TE George Kittle (Norman HS, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 35.0 inches Broad Jump: 132.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 146 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Ashton Lampkin (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.52 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
WR Keevan Lucas (TU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 119.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.23 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.43 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.00 seconds
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
RB Samaje Perine (OU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 30 reps Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.26 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.71 seconds
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 114 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Vincent Taylor (OSU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 5.07 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 108.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.58 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.72 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 194 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Charles Walker (OU, 2017)
40 Yard Dash: 4.96 seconds Bench Press: 25 reps Vertical Jump: 28.0 inches Broad Jump: 107.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.96 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2017 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
WR Dede Westbrook (OU, 2017)
Note: Westbrook did not run drills at the combine.
2017 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 110 (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
LB Dominique Alexander (OU/Booker T. Washington HS, 2016)
Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 104.0 inches
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DE Jimmy Bean (OSU, 2016)
Bench Press: 20 reps
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
LB Devante Bond (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.70 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.36 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 183 (Tampa Bay Bucs)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
WR Keyarris Garrett (TU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches Broad Jump: 128.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.72 seconds
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
OL Nila Kasitati (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 5.32 seconds Bench Press: 12 reps Vertical Jump: None Broad Jump: 107.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.83 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by L.G. PATTERSON/AP File
DL Emmanuel Ogbah (OSU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.26 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.5 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 32 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
CB Kevin Peterson (OSU/Wagoner HS, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.31 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Zack Sanchez (OU, 2016)
Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 141 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Sterling Shepard (OU/OKC Heritage Hall, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.48 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 41.0 inches Broad Jump: 123.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.35 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 40 (New York Giants)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Eric Striker (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.8 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 30.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.46 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DL Charles Tapper (OU, 2016)
40 Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 119.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2016 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 101 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by GREGORY PAYAN/AP File
TE Blake Bell (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.8 seconds Bench Press: 14 reps Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches Broad Jump: 116.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.81 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 117 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
LB Geneo Grissom (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.81 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 37.0 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.24 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.44 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 97 (New England Patriots)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
WR Tyler Lockett (Booker T. Washington HS, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.14 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 69 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by JULIO CORTEZ/AP File
DL Jordan Phillips (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.17 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 30.0 inches Broad Jump: 105.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.88 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.68 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 52 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
OL Adam Shead (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.74 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps
2015 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIPS/AP File
OL Tyrus Thompson (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: None Bench Press: 29 reps Vertical Jump: 29.0 inches Broad Jump: 97.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.92 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 185 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
OL Daryl Williams (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 5.34 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches Broad Jump: 97.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.15 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2015 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 102 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Julian Wilson (OU, 2015)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 36.0 inches Broad Jump: 125.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.94 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.22 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.53 seconds
2015 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP File
CB Aaron Colvin (OU, 2014)
Note: Colvin tore his ACL at the Senior Bowl and did not complete any drills at the NFL Combine.
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, 114th overall (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
CB Justin Gilbert (OSU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.37 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 126.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.92 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 8 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
OL Gabe Ikard (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 5.13 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches Broad Jump: 103.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
FB Trey Millard (OU, 2014)
Note: Millard didn't participate in combine drills due to an ACL injury.
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 245 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
WR Jalen Saunders (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches
2014 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 104 (New York Jets)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Josh Stewart (OSU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.69 seconds Bench Press: 11 reps Vertical Jump: 35.0 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.10 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
RB Damien Williams (OU, 2014)
40 Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.37 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.76 seconds
2014 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
DB Tony Jefferson (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Lane Johnson (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.72 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 34.0 inches Broad Jump: 118.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.31 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.52 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 4 (Philadelphia Eagles)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
QB Landry Jones (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 5.11 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 31.0 inches Broad Jump: 115.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.3 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 115 (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
DL Stacy McGee (OU/Muskogee HS, 2013)
Note: McGee did not participate in combine drills.
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 205 (Oakland Raiders)
Tulsa World File photo
WR Tracy Moore (OSU, 2013)
Note: Moore received a 2013 NFL combine invitation, but chose to return to OSU for the 2013-14 college football season.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
K Quinn Sharp (OSU, 2013)
Note: Sharp did not participate in combine drills.
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by KT KING/For the Tulsa World
WR Kenny Stills (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.38 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.35 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2013 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 144 (New Orleans Saints)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
LB Tom Wort (OU, 2013)
40 Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.41 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.51 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 12.36 seconds
2013 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DE Frank Alexander (OU, 2012)
Note: Alexander didn't participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 103 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
WR Justin Blackmon (OSU/Plainview Ardmore HS, 2012)
Note: Blackmon did not participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 5 (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Jamie Blatnick (OSU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds Bench Press: 28 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 112.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.22 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.2 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Ryan Broyles (OU/Norman HS, 2012)
Bench Press: 21 reps Note: Broyles didn't participate in other combine drills due to recovering from an ACL injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 54 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
WR Josh Cooper (OSU, 2012)
Bench Press: 11 reps Note: Cooper did not participate in other drills due to a hamstring injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
DB Jamell Fleming (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 125.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.71 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 3.97 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 10.75 seconds
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 80 (Arizona Cardinals)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
TE James Hanna (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.11 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.43 seconds
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 186 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
DL Ronnell Lewis (OU/Dewar HS, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds Bench Press: 36 reps Vertical Jump: 31 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.09 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.40 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 125 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
LB Travis Lewis (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 223 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by DAVE MARTIN/AP
S Markelle Martin (OSU, 2012)
Bench Press: 19 reps Note: Martin did not participate in other combine drills due to injury.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 190 (Tennessee Titans)
Tulsa World File photo
OL Donald Stephenson (OU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.94 seconds Bench Press: 19 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 114.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.52 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.78 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 74 (Kansas City Chiefs)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Johnny Thomas (OSU, 2012)
40 Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 123.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.01 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.25 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2012 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
QB Brandon Weeden (OSU/Edmond Santa Fe HS, 2012)
Note: Weeden did not participate in combine drills.
2012 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 22 (Cleveland Browns)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
K Dan Bailey (OSU/Yukon Southwest Covenant HS, 2011)
Note: Bailey did not participate in combine drills.
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
DE Jeremy Beal (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 5.16 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches Broad Jump: 106.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.19 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.46 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 247 (Denver Broncos)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Quinton Carter (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 121.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.05 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.06 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.5 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 108 (Denver Broncos)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Ugo Chinasa (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 28 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.39 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
TE Charles Clay (TU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.73 seconds Bench Press: 18 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 118.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.15 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.82 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 6, pick 174 (Miami Dolphins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Kendall Hunter (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 122.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.74 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.21 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.19 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 115 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
LB Orie Lemon (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.87 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 30 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.45 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.4 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.88 seconds
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
DB Andrew McGee (OSU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB DeMarco Murray (OU, 2011)
40 Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds Bench Press: 21 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.18 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2011 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 71 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP File
DL Adrian Taylor (OU, 2011)
Bench Press: 34 reps Note: Taylor did not participate in other drills due to injury.
2011 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File
S Lucien Antoine (OSU, 2010)
Bench Press: 28 reps
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by ZACH GRAY/For the Tulsa World
QB Sam Bradford (OU/Putnam City North HS, 2010)
Note: Bradford didn't participate in combine drills
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 1 (St. Louis Rams)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Chris Brown (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds Bench Press: 17 reps Vertical Jump: 36 inches Broad Jump: 115.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
WR Dez Bryant (OSU, 2010)
Note: Bryant did not participate in combine drills.
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 24 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
LB Keenan Clayton (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 27 reps Vertical Jump: 41.5 inches
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 4, pick 121 (Philadelphia Eagles)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
CB Perrish Cox (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds Bench Press: 12 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 137 (Denver Broncos)
Tulsa World File photo
TE Brody Eldridge (OU, 2010)
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 162 (Indianapolis Colts)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
CB Dominique Franks (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds Bench Press: 10 reps Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.32 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.33 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 135 (Atlanta Falcons)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
TE Jermaine Gresham (OU/Ardmore HS, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 113.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.53 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.88 seconds
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 21 (Cincinnati Bengals)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Brian Jackson (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds Bench Press: 20 reps Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 120.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.22 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.23 seconds
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DL Gerald McCoy (OU/OKC Southeast HS, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches Broad Jump: 114.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.32 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.48 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 3 (Tampa Bay Bucs)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Russell Okung (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 5.18 seconds Bench Press: 38 reps
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 6 (Seattle Seahawks)
Photo by MICAHEL CONROY/AP
QB Zac Robinson (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.71 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35 inches Broad Jump: 110 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.24 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 250 (New England Patriots)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Keith Toston (OSU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 32 inches Broad Jump: 110 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.67 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Trent Williams (OU, 2010)
40 Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 113 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.64 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.63 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2010 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 4 (Washington Redskins)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Brennan Marion (TU, 2009)
Note: Marion did not run any combine drills.
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
OL Jon Cooper (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.18 seconds Bench Press: 31 reps Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches Broad Jump: 105 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.46 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.6 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
K Matt Fodge (OSU, 2009)
Note: Fodge didn't participate in combine drills.
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Tulsa World File photo
DB Nic Harris (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds Bench Press: 15 reps Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches Broad Jump: 109 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.07 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.38 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 147 (Buffalo Bills)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Lendy Holmes (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds Bench Press: 16 reps Vertical Jump: 32 inches Broad Jump: 112 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.29 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Juaquin Iglesias (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches Broad Jump: 116 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.40 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 99 (Chicago Bears)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
WR Manuel Johnson (OU, 2009)
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 229 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
OL Phil Loadholt (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.53 seconds Bench Press: 24 reps Vertical Jump: 29 inches Broad Jump: 95 inches 3 Cone Drill: 8.18 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.06 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 54 (Minnesota Vikings)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
TE Brandon Pettigrew (OSU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 4.83 seconds Bench Press: 22 reps Vertical Jump: 33 inches Broad Jump: 118 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 20 (Detroit Lions)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Duke Robinson (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.33 seconds
2009 NFL Draft Position: Round 5, pick 163 (Carolina Panthers)
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
OL Brandon Walker (OU, 2009)
40 Yard Dash: 5.17 seconds Bench Press: 26 reps Vertical Jump: 34 inches Broad Jump: 109 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: 5.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2009 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
WR Adarius Bowman (OSU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.74 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
S Chris Chamberlain (TU/Bethany HS, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 228 (St. Louis Rams)
Tulsa World File photo
RB Felix Jones (Booker T. Washington HS, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches Broad Jump: 124.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.9 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.19 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 1, pick 2 (Dallas Cowboys)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP File
WR Malcolm Kelly (OU, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 51 (Washington Redskins)
Tulsa World File photo
LB Curtis Lofton (OU/Kingfisher HS, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds Bench Press: 23 reps Vertical Jump: 24.5 inches Broad Jump: 105.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.69 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 2, pick 37 (Atlanta Falcons)
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
RB Allen Patrick (OU, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 7, pick 240 (Baltimore Ravens)
Tulsa World File photo
RB Dantrell Savage (OSU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.60 seconds Bench Press: 13 reps Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: None 20 Yd Shuttle: None 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
QB Paul Smith (TU/Owasso HS 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.95 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 26.5 inches Broad Jump: 111.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.29 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: None
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB Reggie Smith (OU/Edmond Santa Fe HS, 2008)
2008 NFL Draft Position: Round 3, pick 75 (San Francisco 49ers)
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
DB Marcus Walker (OU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches Broad Jump: 117.0 inches 3 Cone Drill: 6.8 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.07 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.43 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
DB D.J. Wolfe (OU, 2008)
40 Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds Bench Press: None Vertical Jump: 28 inches Broad Jump: None 3 Cone Drill: 7.02 seconds 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.32 seconds 60 Yd Shuttle: 11.7 seconds
2008 NFL Draft Position: Undrafted
Photo by MICHAEL CONROY/AP
Key NFL offseason dates
After the NFL combine concludes, here's some key offseason dates:
Feb. 3: Waiver system begins Feb. 24-March 2: NFL scouting combine Feb. 25: First day to designate team's franchise or transition tag players March 18: Free agency begins April 23-25: NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee May 1-4 or 8-11: Three-day rookie camps Mid-July: Preseason training camps for rookies and first-year players Aug. 6: Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio (teams TBA) Sept. 5: Teams must cut rosters to a maximum of 53 players Sept. 6: Teams may sign up to 10 practice squad players (or 11 if participating in the International Player Development Program)
Sept. 10: 2019-20 regular season begins
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All World Awards
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @GuerinEmig