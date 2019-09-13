The most anticipated thing on the Oklahoma State campus, Spencer Sanders’ potential aside, is the ongoing construction of O’Brate Stadium, OSU’s $60 million baseball jewel. It is a park befitting the Cowboys’ stellar program.
The question is: Will the Cowboys be opening the 2020 season there?
Athletic director Mike Holder provided an update during his appearance on Jim Traber’s Sports Animal show Thursday.
“We started actually putting the grass down this week, on Tuesday,” Holder told Traber. “I’m looking at my computer right now. We have a camera set up over there. It looks to me like they’ve got all the grass down as of today. “If we get some good, warm weather the next two or three weeks, I’ve got my fingers crossed that that Bermuda grass will root down and we’ll have something we can overseed into in the spring, and might actually get to play baseball over there earlier rather than later.
“I’ve been pretty pessimistic because we’ve been so far behind schedule. We were actually supposed to do this sodding in May and here it is September. We’ve lost, what, three months, four months? We’re pretty far behind schedule, but there’s hope as of today.”
Holder told Traber the delays have been both construction- and weather-related, with the deluge of late spring/early summer causing the most trouble.
“We’ve been behind the eight-ball, it seems like, forever,” Holder said. “But it looks like a real baseball stadium now. Most of the seats are in. We still have to finish out all of the suites. We’re still doing a lot of brick work. There’s so much brick around this stadium.”
OSU hasn’t released its 2020 baseball schedule yet, but for point of reference the Cowboys played their 2019 home opener Feb. 20. The few years they haven’t opened their home schedule in late February, it’s been the first week of March.