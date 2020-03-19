I have a feeling we are going to see the world differently when it opens to us again. Surely we will appreciate it more.
The NCAA Tournament stayed closed Thursday, much as I believe in miracles and Dr. Seuss. The verse I ran through my head at bedtime Wednesday night:
Coronavirus hadn’t stopped the Madness from coming! It came!
Somehow or other, it came just the same!
Well, the only thing that came Thursday at 11:15 a.m., traditional launch time for the best day in sports, was another grumble of thunder.
So we’re left to anticipate the day March Madness comes back. That’s the best we can hope for in this tangled time. When the tournament does return, we really should appreciate it more.
Not just the buzzer beaters, bracket busters, heroes and theater the tournament always delivers. We should appreciate the less noticeable strands of Madness.
The buzzer beaters are amazing, but what about those clusters — what I’d give to be in a cluster again — of folks gathered around a television watching as the shot swishes? What about the unmistakable “OOOOOOOHH!!!!!” that rings out? How every arm in the cluster thrusts up like it was their own kid that just won the game?
These are scenes from the office or the bar. Anymore, it can be the bus where someone streams the end of the game on their phone. Friends, co-workers, complete strangers, doesn’t matter. The tournament sucks us in, together, and that’s underratedly cool.
The brackets and office pools are fantastic, but what about the time every year when one of our Final Four teams bites the dust and we wad up our bracket? And then someone else’s Final Four team bites the dust, and then someone else’s does... And then we realize we’re not the only one with a destroyed bracket so it’s probably a good idea to uncrinkle and start keeping track again...
Here’s a tournament where agony becomes ecstasy (or vice versa) with every passing round and in a thousand different ways.
The heroes are inspiring, but not just because they do things that help teams win. We should really appreciate what they do to help those who lose.
I’ll bet you remember Michigan star Mo Wagner stopping his celebration to put an arm around Houston’s Corey Davis after the Wolverines’ buzzer-beater sent home the Cougars in 2018. That went viral.
Here’s a moment that didn’t: Kansas State star Jacob Pullen hugging Kansas’ Sherron Collins right before the Wildcats took the floor at Oklahoma City’s 2010 regional, right after KU was stunned by Northern Iowa.
Sometimes the heroes are coaches like Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, who we mostly remember for his masterful job taking the Red Raiders within a late Virginia rally of the 2019 national championship. I remember him consoling and encouraging heartbroken Northern Kentucky star Drew McDonald in the handshake line after Tech’s first-round knockout at the BOK Center.
“He’s the kind of guy I’d love to coach,” Beard said.
“That means something coming from him,” McDonald said.
The theater of March Madness means everything. It isn’t just during the games and what we see when CBS fires up “One Shining Moment” after the credits roll and the champions cut the nets, although that is signature stuff.
I’m talking about kids at the arena for open practice and autographs days before the first round. Pep bands tuning up in the tunnels before games and traveling fans filling up local pubs after them, both giving host cities a taste of their visiting schools.
That stuff is pretty great as well. It’s Madness, too.
Gosh I miss it. We all do.
The NCAA Tournament didn’t come this year and that’s a terrible drag. It will come back, though. I’m going to savor it when it does.
The upsets, the clusters, the brackets, the heroes, the gestures, the autographs, the Shining Moments, the last calls, all of it. Every last precious bit of it.
I’ll bet we all appreciate it, along with so many things we're going without, that much more.