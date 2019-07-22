Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb believes he is the best receiver in the Big 12 Conference. This is unsurprising, since self-confidence ranks right alongside soft hands in a pass-catcher’s DNA.
More revealing is how Lamb feels about his competition, about Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace in particular.
The two players battle for recognition in a league stacked with two other All-American-caliber receivers in Texas’ Collin Johnson and TCU’s Jalen Reagor. The two battle for a Biletnikoff Award invitation — Wallace got it last year — and for Bedlam bragging rights.
And so to ask Lamb about Wallace is to be unsure how he will respond.
“Tylan?” Lamb said at Big 12 Media Days last week. “Oh yeah, most definitely. I respect him. Man, he deserves everything he gets.”
It turns out Lamb notices Wallace’s ability to stretch the field and attack the ball. He notices how hard he works.
He notices Wallace doesn’t tiptoe around plays he’s not a part of. Hardly.
“He can block,” Lamb said. “You saw that block he had against, what was it, Iowa State?”
Wallace’s peel-back decking of Cyclones safety Lawrence White last October was as vicious as Lamb’s crack-back on Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson in the Orange Bowl.
“That guy can put a dude on his butt just as well as me,” Lamb said of Wallace. “The guy can do it all, just like I can.”
Wallace volleyed back at his media session a couple hours later. He referenced the receiving talent in the Big 12, and was asked whether he respected Lamb in particular.
“Oh for sure,” Wallace said. “That guy can go out there and make a ridiculous amount of crazy, athletic plays. It’s fun to watch him play. I feel like he deserves all the praise he’s getting right now...
“Obviously you have the OSU-OU rivalry. It’s always going to be a high-intensity game. But I feel like you’ve gotta give that respect. If a guy can play football, he can play football. Regardless of the rivalry, I’m still going to give a guy the respect he deserves.”
The wide receiver position transcends Bedlam when you think about it. Look at what has happened since 2003, the year Rashaun Woods and Mark Clayton combined for 2,792 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Adarius Bowman and Malcolm Kelly traded highlights across the 2006 season. Then Bowman and Juaquin Iglesias did in ’07. Iglesias and Dez Bryant both eclipsed 1,000 yards in ’08.
Justin Blackmon and Ryan Broyles both went berserk in 2010, combining for 3,404 yards and 34 touchdowns. That set up a decade dominated by Josh Stewart, Kenny Stills, James Washington, Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook, Marquise Brown and, now, Wallace.
Now that Brown has moved into the NFL, it is Lamb’s turn to pair with Wallace. We could see both at the Biletnikoff ceremony.
“I’d love to see (Lamb) there,” Wallace said. “Two Big 12 receivers up for that? That would be something else.”
Two Bedlam receivers, just like when Blackmon joined Broyles at the 2010 and ’11 ceremonies.
State football followers took a lot of pride in that feat. They should just as proud that so many OU and OSU receivers have honored Blackmon and Broyles, and Woods and Clayton, Bowman and Kelly and Bryant and Iglesias, with their own feats since.
They should appreciate that this remarkable run is about to roll into another season, and that the latest center-stage receivers appreciate each other.
“It’s more than just football. Respect goes a long way, I feel like,” Lamb said. “Tylan, all praise to him. I hope he keeps ballin’.”