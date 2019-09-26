Tylan Wallace is brilliant, Spencer Sanders has the potential to be the same, and yet the most valuable player on Oklahoma State’s offense is Chuba Hubbard.
This is clear by Hubbard’s production. He leads the FBS in rushing yards and touchdowns. His four-game yardage total (642) is actually comparable to Barry Sanders’ four-game output of 1988, the year Sanders made us reconsider the possibilities for a college running back.
This is also clear by OSU’s commitment to Hubbard. His 37 carries at Texas last week gave him 103 through four games. Sanders had 95 by this point in ’88. Gerald Hudson was the last OSU back who was this busy this early (106 carries through four games in 1990).
The benefits to this include Hubbard single-handedly balancing Mike Gundy’s offense. He has punished defenses who lay back out of fear Wallace will burn them. He has taken some heat off Sanders, who has obvious talent but is also just four starts into his career at quarterback.
Here’s a benefit to Hubbard: It appears the NFL has noticed.
Dane Brugler, a national NFL writer for The Athletic and a longtime observer of NFL draft prospects, included Hubbard among his “12 college players who are rising in the eyes of NFL teams” column Monday.
“Hubbard has done a great job locating the crease, attacking the second level and then turning on the speed,” Brugler wrote.
Indeed. Watch Hubbard tear through Tulsa’s defense at the start of this highlight reel.
That, my friends, is an NFL back. Colleague Bill Haisten suggested as much after Hubbard’s 227-yard outburst at Oregon State to open this season.
This all leads to some fascinating questions moving forward.
1. Will Gundy continue to feed Hubbard so aggressively?
Asked this week about Hubbard’s 37 carries at Texas, Gundy said: “That’s five more than I thought was too many. Trust me it’s been a conversation. We want to keep him healthy. We want him to be fresh. But he’s clearly our best runner, so we do what we think we need to do to give us the chance to score points. But it’s not like it hasn’t been discussed.”
Hubbard had 124 carries in his lone OSU season before this one. If you’ll excuse the cliched analogy, he had plenty of fuel in his tank and tread on his tires.
And yet for the purposes of this one race, the 2019 season, the Cowboys are really pushing him. He’s a big, strong, young dude, but this is asking a lot. I’d be worried about that fuel and tread come November.
2. Do the Cowboys figure Hubbard has one more college season in him anyhow? That as a third-year player he can turn pro, and likely will, after it’s over? And so why not push him while they have him?
Possible, I guess, but doubtful. It’s still September, three months before underclassmen submit draft grade requests to the NFL. If Gundy keeps feeding Hubbard, it has more to do with his plan for this season than Hubbard’s plan for his future.
3. Do the Cowboys have a viable second option in their run game?
“He’s clearly our best runner” is telling. That isn’t just due to Hubbard’s prowess, it’s a commentary on LD Brown’s struggle as the backup.
Gundy said he needed more from Brown before the Texas game. Brown’s only carry in Austin lost 4 yards. That’s... not good.
4. Would Gundy risk asking more of Sanders in the run game?
Gundy isn’t crazy about playing freshman quarterbacks, let alone running them. He has made an exception for Sanders, who averages 13 runs per game via keepers, options or scrambles.
Sanders isn’t crazy about avoiding contact. He has a 19-year-old’s invincibility to him, which is both admirable and dangerous.
Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson didn't mind running mobile, athletic quarterbacks at Princeton, but will yield to his boss if his boss doesn't care for the risk.
5. Who, besides Brown, can do more to help Hubbard?
The Cowboys’ offensive line. Texas didn’t load up to stop the run last Saturday night, but still managed to limit Hubbard to 3.3 yards per rush. That’s because the Longhorns are pretty strong in run defense, yes, but also because the Cowboys didn’t do enough to block them.
Defenses are going to continue to balance their numbers against OSU. Wallace requires a double team. Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf require attention, too. Sanders has proven himself to be an effective passer through four games.
Cowboys offensive linemen/tight ends are working against six-man boxes as a result. That should create opportunities for Hubbard, provided the blocking is stronger and crisper than it was at Texas.