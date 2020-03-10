Tampa Bay Vipers quarterback Taylor Cornelius (4) warms up before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tampa Bay Vipers quarterback Taylor Cornelius (4) warms up before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tampa Bay Vipers quarterback Taylor Cornelius (4) warms up before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano
Tampa Bay Vipers quarterback Taylor Cornelius (4) warms up before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
If Bob Stoops was the best excuse to latch onto the XFL in the first place, Taylor Cornelius might be the best reason to stay with the league as the novelty wears off and our interest drifts toward basketball.
We should all be interested in Cornelius because without underdog stories like his, what’s the fun in football? Here’s an underdog we know well, a Corn Dog, writing chapter 2 of his story with the Tampa Bay Vipers.
“The XFL is letting me continue to play football,” Cornelius told me last week. “That’s the biggest thing right now.”
That’s quite enough.
Cornelius’ season mirrors his league’s. His results are mixed. Take his last start at Los Angeles, where he threw for 300 yards and a couple touchdowns but also tossed an end zone interception to seal a 41-34 loss.
Thing is, if we’re watching the XFL purely for the football, figuring we’ll see the next Pat Mahomes when the Roughnecks play the Guardians, we’re doing it wrong.
We should be watching for the stories. The XFL should exist for the same, for stories like Cornelius’.
The Corn Dog sort of disappeared after OSU’s 2019 Pro Day. He tested well but didn’t get drafted into the NFL the following April.
“I went to the rookie mini-camp for the Packers,” he said, “and then I went to the one for the Rams and then I did another workout for the Browns.”
The experiences were great, but the payoff wasn’t. So Cornelius returned to Stillwater, worked out with former Cowboys teammate Britton Abbot. He bided his time same as he did his three years behind Mason Rudolph before throwing 32 touchdown passes as OSU’s starter in 2018.
“I don’t have any Landry Jones stories for ya,” Cornelius laughed, a reference to Jones sledgehammering bathrooms with designs on a career change before the XFL called the old OU quarterback. “I was lucky enough that I was still living off some stipends from school.”
Cornelius was young enough to put off any career change. He just needed the right fit, sort of like the one OSU gave him once as a walk-on still dusting off dirt from Bushland (Texas) High School.
His agent, Kelli Masters, worked the phones. The Vipers called back. Cornelius became their ninth-round draft pick last October.
“He’s played in some high-pressure, high-level games against great quarterbacks, and he was an ice man,” Vipers coach Marc Trestman told the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s got a big, strong arm. And he’s got a high football IQ. Watching him play, all you can say is ‘I would love to coach that guy.’”
Trestman started that guy after quarterback Aaron Murray was injured in the Vipers’ season-opening loss to New York. Cornelius has gone 1-3 as Tampa Bay’s starter since, which may not please him or Trestman but is beside the point.
“I’m so excited and happy for ‘Corn’ because he’s a great person,” said Mike Gundy, who was front and center to Cornelius’ perseverance at OSU.
Gundy says he hasn’t watched much XFL since the league’s reboot, but he has caught his former QB.
“He floated an interception to a safety in the end zone one time,” he said. “I texted him right after that. ‘It would be good if you found your safeties before you laid one up down the field.’”
Gundy teasing Cornelius is like Stoops calling Jones “old man” in the Dallas Renegades’ locker room after Jones’ first win a few weeks ago. Jones has been even shakier as an XFL quarterback than Cornelius, but he has a pretty cool story, too. The lighter stuff is more important here.
Some guys we know getting a chance to do something they love a while longer is most important.
“Yeah, can’t complain,” the Corn Dog said. “I don’t have to get a new job just yet.”
XFL week 6 games begin Saturday: OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys and TU Golden Hurricane on rosters
Frank Alexander | DE - Oklahoma
Jeff Badet | WR - Oklahoma
Emmanuel Beal | LB - Oklahoma
Taylor Cornelius | QB - Oklahoma State
Keith Ford | RB - Oklahoma
Demontre Hurst | CB - Oklahoma
Landry Jones | QB - Oklahoma
Dexter McCoil | S - Tulsa
Jarrell Owens | DE - Oklahoma State
Jordan Smallwood | WR - Oklahoma
CJ Ah You | Assistant coach - Oklahoma
Jonathan Hayes | Coach - Oklahoma
Chuck Long | Assistant coach - Oklahoma
Bob Stoops | Head Coach - Oklahoma
XFL roster cuts
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
TUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything Golden Hurricane
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.