...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith runs onto the field for the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State last year, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was chatting with Oklahoma State compatriot Mike Holder recently, when the subject of the two schools’ Sept. 3 football game came up.
“My hopeful comment to him was, ‘We’d love to be there,’” Barnes told me last week. “‘We owe the Cowboys a thumping. They did it to us last year.’
“We owe the Cowboys a thumping, and we want to come have that opportunity.”
We’re following Oklahoma State’s progress toward the scheduled 2020 opener closer than Oregon State’s, especially now that the Cowboys are trickling back into Stillwater and being tested for the coronavirus. The three positive results announced by associate AD Kevin Klintworth remind us there remains much to be done to arrive at that Sept. 3 date.
But what about Oregon State?
The Beavers’ situation isn’t just complicated by the virus’ presence in Corvallis. They must travel halfway across the country to Stillwater. How do they feel about that?
How much are they thinking about that right now?
“It’s an excellent question,” Barnes said. “I think there is absolutely carryover value with the planning and the implementation and the specifics of the safety measures we’re taking here, that we would incorporate them into traveling. Obviously we would be on a private charter flight. We would take all of the precautions that airlines take when they’re traveling.”
So the Beavers would travel on a plane sanitized by a hospital-quality disinfectant, then. They would wear face coverings and allow for as much distancing as possible in flight.
Is Barnes aware the Beavers could be playing in a packed Boone Pickens Stadium? Yes. He knows Oklahoma State doesn’t plan to restrict attendance, pending the approval of local health officials.
Barnes recently told the Oregonian that one of his plans for Oregon State home football attendance is roughly 50-percent capacity, mindful of social distancing measures. Is he occupied by Oklahoma State’s more ambitious plan?
Not necessarily.
“The best decisions, the most informed decisions, we’re making are ones that are later as things develop,” he said of the general landscape related to COVID-19, Oregon State’s and Oklahoma State’s situations included. “No one really knows. As we get closer to this, we’ll have laser focus as to what all this looks like and make decisions from there. Guessing about what that might look like is a challenge.”
Is Barnes occupied by local officials like Oregon Gov. Kate Brown? Her executive order has closed Oregon State’s and Oregon’s campuses through June 13.
“We’ve had several productive conversations with the governor’s office,” Barnes said, noting that Oregon State will adhere to the Pac-12 Conference’s June 15 return-to-on-campus-workouts date for fall sports athletes. “We continue to do that. It’s been a good exchange.”
Winding back to communication with Holder, Barnes shared the conversation was about general topics, “budget scenario planning to reentering our student-athletes on campus,” as much as the Sept. 3 game in particular.
“Every part of the trip would be planned,” Barnes said. “But to be frank our focus has been on campus and getting our student-athletes back. This first wave, if you will, we’re planning for June 15 for individual voluntary workouts. That has occupied much of our time, followed by training camp planning.
“We all have thoughts on how long it will take our student-athletes to prepare and be ready physically and mentally. We think that that’s in the six-to-eight-week period.
“Then you look at what that means to the front of our season, with the trip to Stillwater being our first game. That is the one that is in the most jeopardy just by logical thinking. That said, we’re modeling to play a full season...
“The Pac-12 is modeling to potentially play an extra conference game, as an example, and play 10 and not play in nonconference. But all of us would like, in a very safe and responsible way, to play the scheduled season.”
Oregon State would like, in a safe and responsible way, to play at Oklahoma State, to help give our football-starved state a real live college game. Barnes makes that very clear.
He also moves carefully, managing the welfare of his athletes and the finances of his department — Oregon State announced multiple cutbacks last week — one minute at a time.
He understands the temptation to project three months ahead. He also realizes, like everyone frustrated by the pandemic, that it’s too early for pronouncements.
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.