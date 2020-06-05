Mike Boynton was coming to grips with a realized doomsday scenario Friday when he got around to his current Oklahoma State basketball players.
“We’re not going to screw these kids over again after what has already happened,” he declared after the NCAA infractions committee slapped a one-year postseason ban on Cowboy basketball, among other remorseless penalties.
Did OSU get jobbed? You can make a case.
OSU made its case by claiming assistant coach Lamont Evans broke rules for personal gain and beyond the basketball program’s scope.
The committee countered in its verdict: “The institution owns the conduct.”
So the institution was punished. We can debate the particulars of that decision between now and the exhaustion of OSU’s appeal.
What isn’t up for debate, what’s as clear as the infractions committee’s magnifying glass, is 13 OSU players were jobbed, screwed over or whatever term you choose to apply.
“A postseason ban for a group of kids that were probably 15 or 16 years old when this stuff was going on is completely out of bounds,” Boynton said.
Yes, a coach is going to stand up for his kids when things go as haywire as they did for the Cowboys on Friday.
Yes, that message amplifies when a coach who was anticipating the arrival of potential future No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham, plus a display-case recruiting class, now must suddenly wonder who’s still on board.
But take the emotion and circumstances out of what happened here. Forget that it’s Cunningham, Tulsa Memorial twins Kalib and Keylan Boone and OSU impacted.
Boynton is still unequivocally right.
When it’s Kansas’ turn for judgment and the Jayhawks are obliterated far worse than OSU — that has to happen now, doesn’t it? — Bill Self will be right if he says the same thing. Same for Arizona’s Sean Miller, Louisville’s Chris Mack or any other scandal-ridden coaches who plead for their players paying a terrible penalty for guilt by association. Same for college football coaches the next time shame creeps into their sport.
They may be guilty as sin in some cases. They deserve whatever hammer falls in those cases.
The athletic directors who hired the malfeasant coaches, compliance directors who dashed through any incriminating evidence and staff members who knew but cowered deserve some sting, too. They’ll lose jobs, scholarships, money and standing. We won’t feel sorry for them because they were the adults in the room.
But the kids? All of those players unlisted in the infractions reports? Whose only mistake was signing with the right program at the wrong time?
They can transfer to cleaner situations, free of charge in just about all circumstances related to NCAA violations. That’s fine.
They can ride out any penalties and still make something of their career at their school. They can still make something of their NBA aspirations. No scout ever blamed a kid for his coach’s sneaky double life.
The 13 Cowboys have these options. They have their careers intact.
But their lives are so much more complicated now, and grossly less fair.
Cunningham now must decide if it’s worth playing his only college season, barring a successful OSU appeal, without the allure of an NCAA Tournament, a spectacle bigger than the season itself.
Grad transfer Farron Flavors Jr. recently decided to spend his final college season at OSU. Think he wants that to stop just when everyone else is getting started? What does he do now?
What do any of the Cowboys do? What are they supposed to think?
More germane to our topic: What can be done to change a system that penalizes, in some cases, non-guilty parties more harshly than the guilty?
It’s a mess of a problem. You heard the NCAA. The institution owns the conduct. If the institution pays for the conduct, it seems inevitable that the athletes pay.
How do you get around that? Stiffen head coach sentences? Ban them from the NCAA Tournament but let their kids play on?
Seems fair, even, for head coaches who are as unaware of assistants’ lawlessness as their players. The program is their responsibility, regardless.
Stiffen monetary penalties? The ADs responsible for their athletic departments, and thus their coaches, would certainly feel that.
Stiffen scholarship reductions? All that does is limit opportunities for future players who are just as innocent. No thanks.
Boynton didn’t have specific answers Friday, but he did allow: “I think we need to go there as soon as we can. Because if we don’t, we’re going to see more of these cases adjudicated in a way that harms the people who our industry is supposed to care for.”
Earlier Friday, I asked Larry Parkinson, an infractions committee member for OSU’s case: How do you square penalties that impact innocent players?
“It’s a good question and one that has been a topic of discussion for a long time,” he answered. “While the committee sympathizes with the impact on student-athletes, it’s almost always going to be the case that some innocent parties who had nothing to do with the violations are adversely impacted. The membership and institutions are fully aware of that.
“And yet the membership has spoken and has made clear that violations require penalties that serve as an appropriate deterrent for others who may think about violating the rules.”
Hasn’t served as much of a deterrent, has it?
Players keep paying for the misdeeds of their coaches, don’t they?
What we’re left with, in OSU’s case and countless others, is crime that merits punishment, but punishment that doesn’t square with the crime. The school loses prestige, the head coach loses reputation, but it’s the players’ seasons that are blindsided.
“Undue process,” Boynton called it, before adding: “This shouldn’t be the way it is for these kids.”
No. It shouldn’t.