An allegory about a man like Charlie Dickey, Oklahoma State’s 57-year-old offensive line coach, at a time like this begins with Dickey’s extraordinary social media message.
“Words can’t express the disgust, disappointment and sickness that I feel after watching the disturbing video of George Floyd. It’s time as a society we stop turning a blind eye to these tragic events. It’s time to begin to take a stand against racism and together do something,” Dickey shared late Sunday night. “As a white man married to an amazing black woman for 30 years, I’ve experienced and witnessed prejudice and racism from a little different perspective.
“I’ve been blessed with five beautiful children and eight grandchildren. As a parent/grandparent I have many concerns for my children and grandchildren. I pray that one day they may grow to see racism disappear. I pray that they can go out in society and like me feel safe without having to look over their shoulders, be prejudged or fear for their life when they get pulled over by a police officer.”
On the phone Monday evening, Dickey sounded urgent, exasperated and revolted at the same time.
“The things you hear about, they’re real. Sometimes I think people think… I don’t know what they’re thinking. If they think we’re making these things up or what, y’know? They’re very real. They’re very real to the people that are having these experiences,” he said. “I just think it’s important that we have some compassion for everybody and to empathize and to put ourselves in their shoes.
“Maybe we can’t be in their shoes, but we can feel for them. We can try to understand, y'know? I think that’s the first step. I really do.”
This is what change in America is going to take. White men and women mustering the decency to care about a kind of hatred they have never experienced, and then having the fortitude to help those who have.
Dickey is acutely aware of this, having raised a biracial family with Lisa, his African-American wife for 30 years as of Monday.
“My relationship with my family and my wife, and our relationship with the Lord, that’s really what has carried us through,” he said, “in regards to the some of the racism or the looks or the judgments that we or my kids had to deal with in school or just going to the store.”
There were some emotional moments for the family due to those judgments. The response was always resolute.
“It makes you sad when your kids are hurting. It makes you prayerful,” Dickey said. “But we weren’t going to let that define us as a family or how people viewed us. We weren’t going to allow that. You can be angry, but that anger can turn into other things that you don’t want it to turn into...
“When things would come up, we’d sit down and talk about it. We would try to put our faith into it always. ‘How should we represent God first?’”
Faith and love did carry the Dickeys through. Charlie is eternally grateful for that.
He is also painfully aware that kind of salvation isn’t readily available for everyone. He has seen the hurt and frustration pouring from the protestors the past several days.
He has mentored countless young men of color as a 32-year college football coach. He knows of their hurt and frustration as well.
“They’ll come in and talk to you about certain things that maybe happened on a campus or happened in a store,” Dickey said. “And they’re angry. And they’re upset. My teammates would tell me the same stories.”
Dickey’s awakening occurred as a Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College offensive guard nearly 40 years ago.
“I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood in Scottsdale,” he said. “I was very sheltered. It wasn’t until I got into a college locker room, when I got to be around other backgrounds, other races, other people, and got to know them and create friendships... It’s a beautiful thing.”
Eventually Charlie met Lisa. They created a beautiful family and set a virtuous example.
That’s what makes it so heartbreaking for them to see this happen to George Floyd, to realize the scabs left by our country’s bigoted torment have ripped open again.
“My friends. People that I love. My brothers-in-law… So many have experienced this. That’s what we have to understand,” Dickey said. “From a white perspective, we have to understand...
“We can’t just go on and brush it off like ‘it’s no big deal’ or ‘it doesn’t affect me’ or ‘people are being overly sensitive.’ It’s real.
“I don’t have any of the answers. I just know there’s got to be a change within each individual. That I do know.”
He knows that better than many among us with white skin.
He knows what’s at stake.
“I can NEVER understand what it means to be a black man or a person of color in this country,” Dickey expressed in his social media statement. “But I can have compassion, empathy and I can definitely love him as a brother in Christ. I know and understand much more must be done, but it’s at least a start. We need to start now.
“Humanity won’t make it if we don’t.”
