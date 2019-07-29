STILLWATER – We’re all trying to figure out what Oklahoma State has in new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. We know he’s relatively young and tall. He taught English once, coached bowling. He made his FCS mark at Princeton.
Now that he’s at FBS Power 5 Oklahoma State and 31 days from calling plays at Oregon State. ... What should we know?
I asked around OSU’s offensive staff Monday afternoon.
“What I’ve learned is he’s very personable. Doesn’t really know a stranger. He’ll talk to anybody,” tight ends/Cowboy backs coach Jason McEndoo said. “That makes the room a lot better as far as he doesn’t have an agenda.”
A 34-year-old Ivy League transfer shouldn’t be a know-it-all among staff veterans like McEndoo, running backs coach John Wozniak and receivers coach/associate head coach Kasey Dunn. Certainly not with OSU enjoying a 15-year run of offensive success.
Gleeson is no know-it-all.
“His listening is good,” Dunn said. “He knows he’s not trying to come in and reinvent the wheel. We’re not 120th in the country in offense, so he’s not coming in overthinking anything. It’s ‘Hey, what can we do that’s just a little bit better?’ That’s the right approach.”
Gleeson’s energy is good. This isn’t exactly an upset, either, given his age. It’s encouraging just the same.
“If you’ve got juice, you’ve got juice, and he definitely has it,” Wozniak said. “He loves being around the guys. He’s always demonstrative in how he talks and how he is around the players. Yeah, he’s got it...
“He’s very excited about ball. He loves ball. He loves studying ball.”
Gleeson loves numbers. Of course he does. He’s an up-and-comer at a time football has gone practical.
“He’s outstanding with figuring out what is truly good and not,” Dunn said. “He’s a very smart, analytical guy so he’s big into analytics. He wants to figure it out. ‘Is this play really worth it? If we run it 20 times in practice and we call it one time in a game, that’s overkill.’
“He’s been outstanding making sure the right plays are being called in practice in order to be successful in the game.”
Gleeson is self-aware. He knows this ain’t Princeton. He has to keep up with opposing Big 12 offenses, and live up to the Larry Fedora-Dana Holgorsen-Todd Monken-Mike Yurcich line of OSU play-callers.
His staff mates believe he can handle it.
“He’s a tough-minded guy,” Wozniak said. “I don’t sense any softness or any gray area in terms of what he believes as a coach. I don’t see that being any problem.”
Gleeson is keen on the support of his assistants.
“He does a great job of getting everybody involved,” said Charlie Dickey, OSU’s first-year offensive line coach, “making sure everybody feels like they’re a part of the offense.”
“The collaboration happens during the week. ‘This is what the defense is giving us, this is what I think we should do,’” McEndoo said. “And then on game day it comes down to the coordinator making that fourth-and-one call.”
We’ll learn a lot more about Gleeson the first time the Cowboys face fourth-and-one at Oregon State. Really, the first time they face first-and-10.
How does he use his quarterback? How does he feed Chuba Hubbard? Where does he motion Tylan Wallace?
The football answers to Gleeson are coming. It’s just going to take another month to learn them.
Right now, we must settle for Gleeson’s tendencies with staff and players. We must take what bits of insight we gain, apply them to his job and wonder if they might help him master it.
“He’s fit in nicely,” McEndoo said.
“It’s been awesome,” Wozniak said.
“He’s fine. He’s easy to get along with. There are no issues,” Dunn said. “I think we’re in for a pretty good season.”
Stay tuned.