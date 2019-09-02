Everyone overreacts to Week 1, not that I blame anyone. We go eight months without college football. We tend to get excited over kickers loosening their legs in pregame warmups, let alone quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Spencer Sanders ripping off big plays in bright, shiny debuts.
So while this is absolutely a knee-jerk Big 12 Conference power poll based on the league’s 10-0 opening weekend, I don’t feel too guilty about it. Besides, it will change drastically week to week, just like our opinions of what we just watched.
1 – Oklahoma
Beat Houston 49-31
You beat a team with worthy Power 5 athletes while the rest of your league opens against chumps, you strengthen your spot atop the conference. Hurts was terrific and the defense was promising.
Next: Saturday vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m.
2 – Texas
Beat Louisiana Tech 45-14
Sam Ehlinger went 28-of-38 for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. I wish he would have taunted trash-talking La Tech alum Terry Bradshaw in postgame, but the performance will do.
Next: Saturday vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m.
3 – Oklahoma State
Won at Oregon State 52-36
The only Big 12 team to beat a Power 5 opponent, OSU gets bonus points for winning on the road. Double bonus for winning convincingly with a rookie quarterback and without some defensive starters.
Next: Saturday vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m.
4 – Baylor
Beat Stephen F. Austin 56-17
It’s a pretty good sign when your star quarterback doesn’t even need to throw for 200 yards to win by 40 (Charlie Brewer finished with 199 yards and 3 scores). The Bears did just about everything well, even if it was against an FCS team that went 2-8 last year.
Next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 3 p.m.
5 – Iowa State
Beat Northern Iowa 29-26 in 3OT
Here’s the one league team that deserved to lose. The defense was as tough as advertised, but that offense? Woof. Appears the Cyclones are really going to miss running back David Montgomery.
Next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.
6 – Texas Tech
Beat Montana State 45-10
Alan Bowman: 44-of-55 for 436 yards and a couple touchdowns. Quarterback play will separate the middle of the Big 12 pack. Score one for the Red Raiders.
Next: Saturday vs. UTEP, 7 p.m.
7 – Kansas State
Beat Nicholls 49-14
K-State, like Baylor, was crisp and efficient with an effective quarterback (Skylar Thompson went 16-of-22 for 212 yards and a TD).
Next: Saturday vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
8 – TCU
Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39-7
TCU’s quarterback situation is still mysterious, with Max Duggan and Alex Delton splitting time in the opener. Duggan had better numbers than the K-State transfer.
Next: Sept. 14 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
9 – West Virginia
Beat James Madison 20-13
Ex-Sooner Austin Kendall was OK, going 27 of 42 for 260 yards. He’ll have to be better for his offense to succeed, based on this subpar opener (the Mountaineers ran 24 times for 34 yards).
Next: Saturday at Missouri, 11 a.m.
10 – Kansas
Beat Indiana State 24-17
KU had to rally late to beat the FCS Sycamores. That’s troubling for Les Miles, but at least his new team found a way. That much is different in Lawrence.
Next: Saturday vs. Coastal Carolina 6 p.m.