Two weeks ago, Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg was on the Pistols Firing podcast when he said something very important about football returning:
“The real decision in that regard is going to be made obviously at the advice of the experts, what’s going on at the time. But then it’ll really come down to the university leadership, President (Burns) Hargis, his leadership team, what’s going on on campus. Are we opening back up campus? Are we having classes? Those types of things. That will be the biggest decision maker.
“Obviously we’re probably not going… It’s going to be difficult to have a football season if the university is closed, right?”
That assertion got a little lost the past two weeks as everyone kept trying to pin down coaches, athletic directors and commissioners for football restart timelines. It shouldn’t have.
Wednesday came news of a conference call including Vice President Mike Pence and the 12 members of the College Football Playoff management committee – the commissioners from the 10 major NCAA conferences, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and CFP executive director Bill Hancock.
“If things are all virtual and if you can’t have kids on campus, can you justify the risks of having athletes on campus?” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco told USA Today. “We’re an extension of the educational system.”
“The first question for us is, ‘Will our campuses be reopened?’ That’s the starting point for everything here,” Swarbrick told Notre Dame broadcast partner NBC Sports. “We can engage in all of the scenario planning we want, but our first piece of critical information is, ‘Will our colleges and universities be open on time in the fall?’”
The answer to that is as unknown now as it was when the pandemic struck the nation more than a month ago. It’s hard to know what’s going to be open when, college football included.
But Wednesday came a reminder that if we’re going to wager guesses as we continue to press the issue, it would be wise to be conservative. Since it’s one thing to ensure the health and well being of a university’s 100 or so football players, and quite another to ensure it for the 30,000 students on that university’s campus.
