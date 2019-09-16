The Big 12 Conference was thiiis close to an inspiring weekend.
West Virginia, Kansas State, TCU and Kansas – Kansas!!! – all flexed in Power 5 victories. Bonus points to the Wildcats, Frogs and Jayhawks for flexing on the road.
Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas handled their business trips convincingly, even if the Cowboys drifted off to sleep after bolting ahead of Tulsa 17-0.
All the league needed was for Iowa State (ahead of Iowa midway through the fourth quarter) and Texas Tech (leading Arizona going into the fourth quarter) to finish their jobs. Not quite and not even close. Too bad.
The rankings follow...
1 – Oklahoma
Beat UCLA 48-14
Another Heisman-worthy effort from Jalen Hurts and two more interceptions for Alex Grinch’s defense out at the Rose Bowl. This is shaping up nicely.
Next: Sept. 28 vs. Texas Tech
2 – Texas
Beat Rice 48-13
Sam Ehlinger 23-of-27 for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns. Now he takes aim at the Cowboys. He should be plenty motivated, having been outplayed by Taylor Cornelius in a 38-35 defeat last year.
Next: Saturday vs. OSU, 6:30 p.m.
3 – Oklahoma State
Beat Tulsa 40-21
Chuba Hubbard put it all on display at TU. Vision, power, balance and enough speed to run away from the second and third levels on that 75-yard first-play-from-scrimmage touchdown. What a special runner.
Next: Saturday at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
4 – Kansas State
Beat Mississippi State 31-24
K-State used a 100-yard kickoff return and a gutsy drive engineered by quarterback Skylar Thompson to rally in Starkville. Savor your first Power 5 non-conference road win since 2011, Cats. You earned some rest this weekend.
Next: Sept. 28 at Oklahoma State
5 – Baylor
Idle
Next: Saturday at Rice, 6 p.m.
Still don’t really know what the Bears are all about. We shouldn’t learn a whole lot more this week, but we will Sept. 28 when Iowa State visits Waco.
6 – Iowa State
Lost 18-17 to Iowa
Matt Campbell is now 0-4 against the Hawkeyes, with number 4 enough to make a man sick. Untimely penalties and a comically bad mistake on special teams fouled up the Cyclones’ center-stage opportunity with ESPN College GameDay in town.
Next: Saturday vs. La-Monroe, 11 a.m.
7 – TCU
Beat Purdue 34-13
The Frogs feasted on Purdue’s backup quarterback, shut down Boilermaker star Rondale Moore and dominated the point of attack with a pair of 100-yard rushers. Vintage Gary Patterson.
Next: Saturday vs. SMU, 2:30 p.m.
8 – West Virginia
Beat North Carolina State 44-27
Good for Austin Kendall. The former Sooner went 27-of-40 for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns one week after looking out of sorts at Missouri. Bonus: the Mountaineers found a run game.
Next: Saturday at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
9 – Texas Tech
Lost 28-14 at Arizona
What a strange night for the Red Raiders – the defense played well enough to win through three quarters but was undone by a stagnant offense.
Next: Sept. 28 at Oklahoma
10 – Kansas
Beat Boston College 48-24
I’m just as stunned as you are. Absolutely no idea where that came from, but then I don’t much care. I’m just happy for Les Miles, and even happier for his players.
Next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.