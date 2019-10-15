We’re back to asking questions of Spencer Sanders.
First it was: How will Oklahoma State’s 19-year-old quarterback handle college football? Next: How will he handle big-time college football? Now it’s: How will he handle personal adversity?
How will Sanders rebound after turning the ball over five times in his last game, OSU’s 45-35 loss at Texas Tech? How will he come out Saturday afternoon against Baylor?
The answers this youngster has given so far have been encouraging. Sanders proved he could thrive as a college quarterback in his debut at Oregon State. He proved he could withstand the heat from 96,936 fans and play admirably at Texas.
Sanders’ response this weekend is his most important to date, since this is OSU’s most important game.
Baylor is 6-0 but beatable. Vegas knows. The Cowboys are 3-point favorites Saturday.
They’ll have the best running back and receiver on the field in Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace. Baylor can scheme to try to limit both, but isn’t likely to stop either.
The Bears can have a bigger effect on Sanders. They can disguise pass coverages, mix pass rushes and block escape routes, the types of things Texas Tech did to Sanders, and other teams traditionally do to freshman snap-takers.
Sanders must brush this off and be the better quarterback. He needs to outplay, or at least keep up with, Baylor’s Charlie Brewer.
If he does, the Cowboys will win. If they win, they will be 5-2 headed to Iowa State Oct. 26.
Even if they fall in Ames, and fall against Oklahoma in their other remaining game where they will be underdogs, they should still get to eight wins with Kansas, West Virginia and TCU also on the schedule.
Eight wins become nine in a halfway decent bowl game, and now the Pokes look back on a relatively successful 9-4 2019 season.
Football is such a singular pursuit. In baseball and basketball you have weeks of games to build momentum through a season. In football you misstep just one Saturday and it can throw everything out of whack. It can tarnish your record so easily.
This is most obvious on Saturdays where the games are mostly even, and the players with their hands on the ball every play tend to make the difference.
OSU-Baylor is one of those games. Sanders is that player.
Reflecting on Sanders’ five-turnover game at Texas Tech last week, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said: “Essentially, you don’t give yourself a chance when you turn the ball over in the pocket. Those mechanics need to be improved and we have a plan in place for that. Whether we can do all that in two weeks I don’t know. But I feel like a month from now he’ll be much better.”
The problem is a month from now will be too late. The Baylor game will have passed, TCU and Kansas as well.
Sanders must lop off his learning curve. That way, the Cowboys can think 9-4 or even bigger. They can feel like they have taken advantage of talents like Hubbard and Wallace before it’s too late and they have turned pro. They can make it easier for fans to buy tickets and boosters to give money.
It’s a lot to ask a freshman quarterback with six games’ experience. But that’s the position Sanders is in, literally. This is the game he has chosen to play, and man does he have a big one Saturday.