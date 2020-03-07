They say a man truly reveals who he is during hard times, and so we’re going to start a remembrance of Tommy Chesbro in 1984. That was the year Chesbro’s Oklahoma State wrestlers finished second to Iowa at the NCAA Championships, the year one of Chesbro’s all-time greats lost his second match at that NCAA meet, and the year Chesbro wound up being replaced as Cowboys coach.
We’re going to let John Smith, the all-time great who lost that ’84 NCAA match, tell a story:
“I was a true freshman and didn’t place at nationals. Really, my points that I should have gotten was probably the difference for us winning or losing. The one thing I’ll always remember after that tournament was coach Chesbro came up and put his arm around me and said, ‘No regrets. You’re looking at a bright future and regrets only hold you back.’”
Smith shares the story inside a coaches’ room at the BOK Center as his Cowboys prepared to wrestle in this weekend’s Big 12 Championship, and he attempts to add to his bounty as one of the most successful competitors and coaches in the history of his sport.
“Really, that allowed me to ...” Smith continues before pausing for the right words. “... When you have one of your heroes in your sport tell you, ‘Hey, no regrets, you’re gonna move forward ...’
“There was a sense of him not being my coach but him being much more, another father to me. There are moments in your life where someone really makes a difference in the outcome. That was one moment, there’s no question.”
As Smith steels his Cowboys for the weekend, he is happy to take time to remember how Chesbro steeled him. Seems right with Chesbro going into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this year, and with Smith as representative of Chesbro’s legacy as Chesbro’s 227 dual wins, eight Big Eight titles and one NCAA championship at OSU from 1970-84.
“Coach Chesbro was by far the greatest technician I’ve ever been around,” Smith says, “and I’ve been around some guys that really understand the sport. His skill and technique and knowledge was unbelievable.”
Smith had natural ability. He was gifted knowledge growing up in his wrestling-absorbed family. But let him be clear about something from his days as an 11-year-old barnstorming the country as part of Chesbro’s wrestling camps ...
“Coach would explain the moves and I would show them in front of the students at the camps,” Smith says. “Imagine six to eight weeks, six days a week, six hours a day, what that can do for someone. That’s really where I began to understand the value of technique and skill. Not just being in shape, but understanding the technique.”
Smith honored Chesbro’s teachings as he progressed in the sport from camp guinea pig to NCAA champion to world champion to Olympic gold medalist to more glory as OSU head coach.
He got the Cowboys’ job under uneasy circumstances in 1992, Joe Seay having replaced Chesbro somewhat controversially in ’84 and Smith replacing Seay amid a cloud of NCAA infractions from Seay’s tenure.
“I needed coach Chesbro all the time,” Smith says. “I’d ask him to come in and watch practice, tell me something.”
Chesbro’s guidance was just as important away from the mat.
“He was retired and working for our athletic department when I started in ’92. I kind of hung on to him,” Smith says. “That transition from being focused on myself for six years to taking over a team of 40, and now they’ve gotta get to class and maybe not want it as much as you. ... He really was instrumental in me being able to coach for 30 years.”
Smith calls his old coach “contagious” to this day. He’d be upset or uncertain about something and, sure enough, his phone would ring and it would be Chesbro on the other line ordering, “Get your poles, we’re going to Arkansas and going trout fishing.”
Smith says he was all set to join Chesbro on a dove hunt late in the summer of ’06. Something intervened, though, and Smith didn’t make the trip during which Chesbro suffered a fatal heart attack.
“None of us who were close to him were ready for that,” Smith says. “It put us back on our heels.”
Smith misses his coach. He might like to talk over double-leg takedown concepts one more time, maybe thank him for sticking around Stillwater after the disappointment of ’84.
He’d surely like one more go at those fish.
But at least he knows he isn’t the only one thinking about Chesbro, as the recent Hall of Fame honor attests.
“Coach was a good man,” Smith says. “He made a difference for a lot of people.”
He makes a difference for Smith, still, after all these years.