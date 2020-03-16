Eventually we’re going to get bored and frustrated, our instincts are going to tell us this is crazy, and we’re going to resist quarantining, social distancing and working from home. Cabin fever does that.
COVID-19 is a jillion times worse than cabin fever, though, so we must do our best to stay in. The more we stay in, the more careful we are, the sooner we can all go out again.
We can go to a Drillers or FC Tulsa game since they’ll be playing again, or go to the Cellar Dweller or Welltown to toast the end of social gatherings restrictions, since we’ll have social gatherings again.
The games and gatherings aren’t happening because they help the coronavirus spread. We need it slowed, and then stopped. So we need to stay in.
This will be a task since we’ll keep flipping to CBS for the NCAA Tournament, ESPN for the NBA and NBCSports for the Premier League. We’ll see Dr. Phil, Stephen A. Smith and American Ninja Warrior instead. We could lose our minds more than we already are.
This will require us to stretch our minds and seek comfort from unusual sources and activities. I think I can help.
Start by making YouTube your soulmate. It’s a sports Smithsonian.
It’s where Princeton nearly takes down mighty Georgetown in the 1989 NCAA first round, Tulsa does take down Oklahoma State in the 1994 NCAA second round, and Wayman Tisdale and Oklahoma take out Karl Malone and Louisiana Tech in the 1985 Sweet Sixteen.
YouTube gifts us a visual history of March Madness at a time we could really use the real thing.
YouTube makes us laugh, and man could we really use a laugh. “Bobby Knight golf outtakes” and “Augie Garrido flips out” are both unintentional riots, though you’ll want to send your little ones out of the room first.
YouTube has all of ESPN’s old SportsCentury series. This is basically the precursor to the network’s renowned “30 for 30” series. Watch the episodes on Dean Smith, Bear Bryant, Bill Russell and Pete Maravich.
ESPN is re-airing some vintage “30 for 30” episodes. I’m partial to two of them on soccer – “The Two Escobars” and “Hillsborough” -- but they are all enthralling. Watch them.
Scan Netflix, Hulu and whatever streaming service you can for sports films, and not just old standbys like “Hoosiers,” “Field of Dreams” and “Caddyshack.” Watch them, too, but use this time to remember forgotten gems. I’ll give you five:
“Breaking Away,” a 1979 story about a cyclist and his three buddies who choose to shun college in the college town Bloomington, Indiana;
“Hoop Dreams,” the remarkable 1994 documentary about two inner city high school basketball prospects in Chicago;
“Slap Shot,” a 1977 ode to minor league hockey starring Paul Newman;
“Pride of the Yankees,” where Gary Cooper embodied Lou Gehrig in 1942; and
“Foxcatcher,” the 2014 movie that isn’t easy to watch but absolutely necessary if you care anything about wrestling and the tragic story of the Schultz brothers.
Eventually we’re going to get tired of watching. We’ll need something to read. I have some book ideas, but let’s take this slowly for now and start with five of the best stories I ever read in Sports Illustrated, all available in SI’s online vault:
“Did This Man Really Cut Michael Jordan?” Thomas Lake’s 2012 piece on the high school basketball coach who, legend has it, did the unthinkable in Wilmington, North Carolina;
“Pure Heart,” William Nack’s 1990 tribute to Secretariat;
“What Is The Citadel?” Rick Reilly’s 1992 expose on athletes hazing at the southern military school;
“The Ripples from Little Lake Nellie,” Gary Smith’s wrenching story on the aftermath of a fatal boating accident involving two Cleveland Indians pitchers; and
“Lawdy, Lawdy, He’s Great,” Mark Kram’s account of the Ali-Frazier “Thrilla in Manila.” It is a gold standard of sports journalism on a gold standard of sports.
At some point we’ll need to put away our computers and just chill, maybe put our minds to use. Some “name the” games I play on nights I can’t sleep, or days I need to kill a few minutes:
“Super Bowl starting quarterbacks whose first names start with ‘J’”
“Starting infields on MLB teams from my childhood”
“An NASL Tulsa Roughnecks all-names team (I’ll start: Gene DuChateau in goal)”
“The arenas of current NBA teams prior to their current homes”
“An all-time numerical roster of OU, OSU or TU football teams (one player per number)”
We can fill in the gaps by checking Twitter, petting the dog and drinking lots of water. And washing our hands.
And remember, this is for pastime purposes only. This is to replace any time we would have spent watching or going to games under normal circumstances.
The most important thing we can do right now is spend time with family members who are in this with us. Be patient and kind with each other.
When patience runs thin and it’s harder to be kind, we can go to neutral corners and social distance with YouTube, Netflix, the SI Vault or our minds.
Sports are still there, we just have dig a little deeper to find them.