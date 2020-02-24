When is an NIT bid a good thing? If you are a mid-major seeking a swing at a Power 5 team, it’s always a good thing.
If you are Oklahoma State, it would a good thing this year. It would be different than two years ago, when OSU deserved the NCAA Tournament bid that Oklahoma received and settled for the NIT instead. That felt miserable.
The Cowboys making the NIT this year? That would feel... well... I’m not sure cheerful is the right word. How about acceptable, or somewhere between the two.
It would be nice to see seniors Cameron McGriff, especially the way he’s playing right now, Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa go out in the postseason.
It would be helpful for freshmen Avery Anderson and Kalib and Keylan Boone to gain some postseason experience.
It would be a just reward for a team that could have quit with an 0-8 Big 12 Conference record but did not. The Cowboys were a mess on the court at OU Feb. 1, the day they sank to 0-8, but they were engaged and spirited on the bench. Credit the players for that. Credit their coach.
Mike Boynton has had a difficult year. After such a promising November and December, he struggled with both who and how to play as his team collapsed in January.
He stood his ground, though, and seems to have figured some things out. That’s a coach’s job, of course, as he would tell you himself. But it isn’t a given that it happens.
OSU making the NIT would be a sign that it happened.
How do the Cowboys get in? By winning the games they should.
They play at Kansas tonight, but look at their regular season finish: home against Iowa State Saturday, home against Kansas State March 4, at Texas March 7. The Cyclones are rudderless without Tyrese Haliburton, the Wildcats are terrible in general and the Longhorns are missing their best big man and best shooter.
A 3-1 finish makes OSU 17-14 overall and 7-11 in the Big 12. Take those records to the Big 12 Tournament, win one in Kansas City and the Cowboys should like their NIT chances.
Consider that OSU's NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking is a respectable 67. Texas, who still has NCAA Tournament delusions, is at No. 75 by comparison.
OSU looks more like a postseason team than Texas right now. Heck, OSU looks more like a postseason team than OU judging from Saturday’s Bedlam runaway in Stillwater.
The Cowboys didn’t so much look like a mess in the rematch did they? They have played quite well since bottoming out in Norman, and deserve any postseason bid they can get provided they keep playing well and beat Iowa State, K-State and Texas.
They should welcome any postseason bid under those circumstances, the NIT included.
Here's where the Big 12 stands approaching Kansas City...
1 – Kansas
Record: 24-3 overall, 13-1 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 1 (was 4)
This week’s schedule: Mon vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.; Sat at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.
The Jayhawks threw so much into beating Baylor Saturday that you wonder how they’ll look tonight against OSU. The Cowboys are coming on. You don’t think... Naaaah. Surely not.
---
2 – Baylor
Record: 24-2/13-1
NET: 2 (was 2)
This week: Tues vs. K-State, 7 p.m.; Sat at TCU, 1 p.m.
The Big 12 champion might be decided by games against Texas Tech next week. Baylor hosts the Red Raiders March 2, while the Jayhawks travel to Lubbock March 7.
---
3 – Texas Tech
Record: 18-9/9-5
NET: 16 (was 20)
This week: Tues vs. Oklahoma (in OKC), 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas, 11 a.m.
The Red Raiders are still in the 7-8 range according to NCAA Tournament bracketologists. I know this: I wouldn’t want to play them as a No. 1 or 2 seed in round two.
---
4 – West Virginia
Record: 19-8/7-7
NET: 15 (was 10)
This week: Mon at Texas, 6 p.m.; Sat vs. OU, 3 p.m.
The Mountaineers are a No. 5 seed on Joe Lunardi’s and Jerry Palm’s latest mock brackets. I’d switch them them with Texas Tech if I were Lunardi and Palm.
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 16-11/6-8
NET: 55 (was 45)
This week: Tues vs. Texas Tech (OKC), 8 p.m.; Sat at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
The Sooners are a 10 according to Palm, and a 12 playing in the First Four according to Lunardi. If OU loses to Tech tomorrow night, they shouldn’t be in either bracket.
---
6 – Oklahoma State
Record: 14-13/4-10
NET: 67 (was 69)
This week: Mon at KU, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.
McGriff had 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting plus seven rebounds in Bedlam Saturday. That’s a senior who realizes it’s almost over and darn if we’re going out like this.
---
7 – Texas
Record: 16-11/6-8
NET: 75 (was 84)
This week: Mon vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m.; Sat at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Give Shaka Smart some credit. He won twice by double digits last week without Jericho Sims and Jace Febres. That he beat TCU and K-State? Hey, he’ll take it. He’s trying to save his job.
---
8 – Iowa State
Record: 11-16/4-10
NET: 85 (was 70)
This week: Tues vs. TCU, 6 p.m.; Sat at OSU, 3 p.m.
The Cyclones lost by 20 at Kansas and then by 30 to Texas Tech in Ames last week. It will be interesting to see if ISU’s usual 20,000 fans invade Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament.
---
9 – TCU
Record: 15-12/6-8
NET: 93 (was 92)
This week: Tues at ISU, 6 p.m.; Sat vs. Baylor, 1 p.m.
TCU upset West Virginia Saturday, which tells you how poorly the Mountaineers are playing.
---
10 – Kansas State
Record: 9-18/2-12
NET: 101 (was 95)
This week: Tues at Baylor, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. KU, 12:30 p.m.
Dreadful as the Wildcats are, they’ll run through a glass wall to ruin Kansas’ season this Saturday.