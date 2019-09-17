The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that the Sept. 28 game between Oklahoma State and Kansas State would be on the digital platform ESPN+. An interesting decision, since the Cowboys and Wildcats are both 3-0 and seemingly worthy of a more traditional broadcast outlet, but not necessarily surprising.
It isn’t like the Big 12 tried to hide the ESPN+ component of the league’s revised deal with ESPN last April. The digital outlet would carry as many as 75 men’s basketball games as well as all sorts of women’s basketball games and other non-revenue sports.
It would also carry, straight from the Big 12’s release announcing the agreement, “an exclusive regular-season football game each season from each participating school.”
I summarized details of the agreement in a blog last April, and referred to it again Monday on Twitter after the OSU-KState news broke. An alert Twitter user named Kevin read the blog and tweeted: “Even your article says ‘one football game per season.’ This is the second time in four games K-State has been on ESPN+.
True enough. Further, this marks OSU’s second appearance on the digital platform.
Did I misread the original agreement last April? Was there not a limit to the number of ESPN+ appearances per school per football season?
I asked the Big 12 for clarity, and associate commissioner Bob Burda replied via email: “In talking with our ESPN partners, it was agreed there was an opportunity to continue growing the new Big 12 on ESPN+ platform in this first year.”
Burda confirmed the conference was approached by ESPN to add inventory to ESPN+. OSU-KSU was eligible to be moved. ESPN saw the game as an attractive way to promote its digital platform, and the Big 12 signed off.
Basically, this is a network and a conference with the message, “Look, you might not want to pay an extra $4.99 to stream a game. You might not want to shell out more than once a year. But you’d better keep up with times or risk being swept up by them.”
All 10 Big 12 athletic directors issued statements supporting the revised agreement last April. There was a lot of “digital technology is the future and we want to be at the forefront” rhetoric.
This was due to the reported $40 million bounty for the Big 12 as a result of the agreement, but also due to this fact: Big 12 ADs and decision-makers realize it won’t be long before more consumers stream games than watch them on cable television.
As I wrote in that April blog: “Welcome to the future.” It might be confusing. It can certainly be annoying. But it’s here.