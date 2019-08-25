It’s been a while since we’ve gathered to laugh, think and cry. You’d better make time for all three if you want to survive football season with some sanity.
Here’s how it went for me last week...
This made me laugh
Mike Gundy was cruising through his press conference last Friday in the Boone Pickens Stadium press box when the lights dimmed suddenly.
The Oklahoma State coach skipped half a beat and cracked: “The new baseball stadium is sucking money. We can’t even pay the damn light bill.”
This made me think
More seriously, Gundy proceeded to evaluate several of his players Friday. One was Tyler Lacy, a talented defensive end listed as a starter currently, but who Gundy said spent much of his redshirt season last year “asleep.”
“He had a wake-up call,” Gundy commented. “He’s doing much better now.”
Later it was on to Chuba Hubbard, widely expected to blow up now that he has replaced Justice Hill as OSU lead running back.
“I think he proved to us at the end of the year that he could be a pretty physical football player, because he played against good teams late and he did a nice job,” Gundy said. “Now, I think he’s pretty serious about playing football. It’s just his mental approach. There’s no BS.”
It’s interesting isn’t it? We think these kids show up at a program like OSU and their most important tasks are rebuilding their bodies and adjusting to the speed of the game. We assume the youngsters’ will is there, they just need coaches like Gundy and strength guru Rob Glass to show them the way.
But there must be a will first. That is universal.
Gundy, Lincoln Riley, Philip Montgomery and staff everywhere at all levels can coach ‘em up, as the cliche goes. They can help a player progress, maybe rise to the top of the depth chart, even take a shot at the next stage... but only to the degree that player cares.
Some free advice to anyone who wants to coach: When pursuing that degree you’ll need to land that first job? Load up on psychology courses.
And this made me think
Tulsa announced last Thursday it was hosting Arkansas in 2027, marking the first time the Razorbacks have played football here in 75 years.
This on the heels of May’s bulletin that OSU was coming to TU in 2024, ’26, ’28 and ’30 as part of an eight-year home-and-home contract.
Props to OSU athletic director Mike Holder for agreeing to a home-and-home when he could have said: “Nope. It’s a two-for-one deal or no deal at all.”
The Arkansas deal is two-for-one – the Hurricane will play in Fayetteville in 2026 and ’29. Still, good on Razorbacks AD Hunter Yurachek for doing something that should have been done decades ago -- swallowing a little pride and taking his SEC program to Chapman Stadium for a delicious regional game.
Plaudits are in order for Holder and Yurachek, and yet the man of the hour here is Tulsa AD Derrick Gragg.
At a time all of the bargaining power in football scheduling favors the strong -- everything in college football favors the strong -- Gragg was able to help negotiate two attractive, sensible series despite his program having won just five games the past two years, and where a good home crowd is 25,000.
Chapman will be overrun with OSU and Arkansas fans when the Pokes and Hogs come to town. It’s possible the Hurricane will be overrun on the field.
And yet it’s still great business for Gragg to host regional games like these. He knows it will generate buzz around campus those dates and generate income around the stadium, and Lord knows TU could use the buzz and income right now.
I imagine news of the two series was met skeptically in Stilwater (“What are we doing playing home-and-home with those guys?”) and Fayetteville (“We’re playing where again?”). Too bad. This is a big win for OSU and Arkansas alumni bases in Tulsa.
This is a monumental win for Gragg. Well done, sir.
This made me cry
The Miami-Florida mess Saturday night in Orlando.
It was such a joy watching the three prime Florida schools play football for so long. Now? They should have lowered the Camping World Stadium flags to half-staff during that thing.