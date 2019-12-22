When a Norman Rockwell painting comes to life...
I received a voice mail from a reader named Nancy last week.
“What I’m needing is some information about my paper carrier,” she said.
A complaint call? Not in the least.
“I need his name and address because I want to send him a Christmas bonus,” Nancy continued.
There’s our lesson in grace this holiday season.
As for other highlights last week...
This made me laugh
Mike Gundy recalling Oklahoma State’s last game against Texas A&M, the Cowboys’ Texas Bowl opponent Dec. 27, toward the end of his Signing Day press conference last Wednesday.
Remember? Sept. 24, 2011. OSU rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit. Brandon Weeden completed... not threw... completed 47 passes. Gundy danced in the Kyle Field locker room afterward.
And then there was Gundy’s decision to snap it to wide receiver Justin Blackmon in punt formation to kill the game. Blackmon retreated 33 yards and out of the back of the end zone for a safety as the gun sounded, ensuring OSU’s 30-29 victory.
“We couldn’t decide what to do at the end of the game... with the punt on fourth down,” Gundy recalled. “Everybody had an opinion, my gosh. I said, ‘Look, just put Blackmon back there and snap it to him. He’s the best player on the field. Let him run out of the end zone.’”
Gundy said staffers fussed over details from Blackmon potentially falling down to dropping the snap to OSU losing 33 yards rushing. The boss prevailed, though, and everything worked out just fine.
We sensed it before that day, but the Blackmon safety made it official -- no coach mixes madness with genius like Gundy.
This made me cry
There is a sweet 7½-minute YouTube video of OSU’s postgame celebration from that day.
At one point the camera catches then-defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer hugging his son as they walk toward the locker room. Once inside you see Spencer tear up with a smile on his face. A few minutes later the team applauds Spencer as he stands by both his boys, Abe and Luke.
The Cowboys beat A&M six days after Spencer lost his wife, Angela, to heart disease.
This made me smile
I didn’t get to cover Spencer until OSU’s 2016 and ’17 seasons, his final two in Stillwater, but I knew from colleagues how respected he was by players, coaches and media. I respected Spencer from my first interaction with him, when he took an interest in my background and made sure to remember my name. That stays with a guy over time.
When Spencer’s Florida Atlantic Owls beat SMU to win the Boca Raton Bowl Saturday -- he was interim head coach in the absence of Ole Miss-bound Lane Kiffin -- and flashed a gratifying smile after the postgame handshake, I smiled right along with him.
I caught a snippet from that moment and posted it to my Twitter account Saturday night. By Sunday morning the video had been “liked” by former offensive and defensive OSU players as well as former and current OSU staff members, among a few hundred others.
Well done, Coach. And not just by winning your bowl game.
Back to laughing
SportsBusinessJournal.com reveals the rundown of bowl gifts every year, allowing us to find out what players (legally) receive as a reward for going to these games. I noticed SBJ’s 2019 reveal last week, and was pleased to discover the bowls are still giving these kids beanies, bucket hats, bandanas, belt buckles, Bulova watches, board shorts, beach towels, backpacks, Bluetooths and shopping sprees to Belk’s and Bass Pro Shops.
Noticeably absent still: Backstreet Boys box sets, plus Blu-rays of “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.”
Back to crying
Hayden Fry died last Tuesday. To get an idea of this coach’s legacy, understand that the modern-day versions of Oklahoma football, Kansas State football, Wisconsin football, Iowa State football and Iowa football would not exist without him.
Fry was the Father of the Hawkeyes, and the Nurturer of Future Head Coaches, whether Bob Stoops and his two brothers, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney, Kirk Ferentz, Bret Bielema, Jim Leavitt or Jay Norvell.
Stoops was a freshman defensive back at Iowa when Fry was hired. Here’s a passage from Stoops’ “No Excuses” biography: “Fry came in and rejected the notion that we were losers. He was aware of the history, but he simply wouldn’t accept the premise that the program was doomed. He projected strength and confidence, even when there was no reason for it.”
Now you know that Stoops borrowed from Snyder, Steve Spurrier and Fry when he arrived to OU’s mess in 1998.
P.S. Do me a favor, would you? As things slow after the holiday, read a little about Fry integrating the Southwest Conference while coaching SMU in the late '60s (Google “Fry” and “Jerry LeVias”).
That’s as lasting an accomplishment as any game Fry ever won, or any coach he ever developed.