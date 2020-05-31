Another week where I struggled to laugh. Another week you guys came to my rescue.
Ed emailed me last Monday. He used to work in media and happened to be at Johnny Orr’s final press conference as Iowa State basketball coach.
Orr didn’t exactly go out in a blaze of glory in 1994. Oklahoma State ended the Cyclones’ .500 season in the first round of the Big 8 Tournament.
True to form, the old rascal let everyone know how he felt.
“He said, ‘It’s a hell of a thing, men,’” Ed wrote. “‘The only time I feel good is when I’m laying in bed alone.’”
Ed continued: “Orr went on to ream a sports reporter about never writing anything good about him. I hope it wasn’t you!”
Who, me? When have I ever written anything bad about a coach?
“They don’t make press conferences like that in the Big 12!” Ed concluded.
No, sir, they do not.
So there was my one loud, much-needed laugh last week. Otherwise, things broke far more seriously...
This made me think
College football and college students are returning to campuses soon because college administrators have spent the past several weeks implementing health and safety measures that make it possible. That’s what they tell us, anyway.
Just don’t underplay the money card here. The financial stakes in getting students and student-athletes back on campus are SpaceX astronomical.
Listen to something TCU chancellor Victor Boschini said on a Big 12 Conference Zoom call with media last Friday:
“By May 30 we’ll lose about $50 million on our campus for different reasons because of COVID-19. As far as how we’re going to have to make it up, yeah we’re scrambling to do that right now. We’re cutting costs everywhere. We’re not giving raises until January. Taking lots of measures like that. All of the (Big 12) campuses, I think, are doing similar things.”
So are all of the athletic departments. If those departments lose a football season, $50 million becomes a starting point. They go from cuttings costs to cutting sports. They start losing coaches and athletes because there is no home for them any longer.
The higher-ed cause is just as lost without students enrolled for on-campus classes. Think families in this economic crisis want to pay tuition for remote coursework?
To follow the path toward classes and football games on campus this fall is to follow COVID-19 testing capabilities... and to follow the money. Or, in this case, the loss of money.
And this made me think
Speaking of COVID-19 testing...
“We’re being told in order to be as safe as possible, you have to have repetition in the testing and in the surveillance, not only entry testing but surveillance testing as it goes forward,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday. “Frankly, some of our schools are having difficulty getting tests. Others have all the tests they need. Some have medical schools on campus. Others do not. So situationally they’re different and I think their procedures will be different.”
That’s... Wow.
There hasn’t been much uniformity to college athletic departments’ reopening policies. Different regions of the country yield different circumstances related to the pandemic, and that’s going to yield different details like return dates for athletes.
Testing of those athletes seems a whale of an important detail, though. Schools ought to be as close to unanimous, and thorough, as possible when it comes to testing.
To not be feels very hazardous, and irresponsible, to the athletes’ health.
“We have gotten the news it looks like the testing is going to ramp up and may even double every month going forward,” Bowlsby said. “If that’s true we ought to have the testing that’s necessary.”
It had better come true.
And this made me think
The complexities just keep coming.
“How do you safeguard the game officials? How do you make sure they’re properly tested before they come in contact with players?” Bowlsby said Friday. “How do you take care of the sideline personnel and essential game management people?
“Do you allow bands on the field? On road games do you allow pep bands to come or are we just going to embargo that for a period of time?
“Do cheerleaders have to have masks on? Does everybody on the sideline have to be wearing protective gear?
“Those are the kinds of things our athletic directors are working on.”
Their work hasn’t stopped for 11 weeks.
This made me cry
Texas linebacker-turned-ESPN commentator Emmanuel Acho in a video he shared on social media last week:
“My life would be wasted if all I ever did was debate Jordan and LeBron and who’s better, if all I ever did was break down a Cover-2 defense and what that means. Because all of that stuff means nothing, it actually means nothing, when people are unnecessarily dying.”
Watch the whole video, please. Acho thinks deeply about more than his turmoil as a sports media member.
But I feel that pain. What am I really doing here?
I felt it throughout last week.