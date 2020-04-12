Twenty-five seconds into his media briefing last Tuesday, Mike Gundy referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
This was the saddest moment of last week for me, and one of the saddest of the past month. I want to explain why.
We need our leaders to be most aware when things are most difficult. Gundy was offensively unaware at the outset of his teleconference.
“Fear and anxiety about a disease can lead to social stigma toward people, places or things,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns on its website. “For example, stigma and discrimination can occur when people associate a disease, such as COVID-19, with a population or nationality ...”
Stigma and discrimination can escalate into something gruesome. This occurred March 14 when a man attacked a family of Asian Americans with a knife inside a Midland, Texas, Sam’s Club.
Stigma and discrimination are escalating, or the FBI wouldn’t be worried about a flare-up of ethnic-related hate crimes staining our nation.
The pandemic has put us at such a vulnerable place. Surely we realize that.
Gundy, as one of our state’s most influential people, must realize that. He has his own problems to worry about, made clear during that hour-long teleconference, but he can’t be so reckless as to publicly inflame issues beyond those related to Oklahoma State football.
“I can’t change the way I look,” Truc Ngo, a member of OSU’s Asian American Student Association, told the O’Colly in Hallie Hart’s story on the reaction to Gundy’s label around campus. “All I can do is change the way people who want to get to know me think about me. I think assigning (Chinese) culture to a pandemic puts a lot of blame on people who look a certain way.”
Gundy should read Hart’s story. He should meet with Ngo’s association.
He should spend some time researching why the FBI is so concerned, how there are pandemic-related hate crimes happening in places beyond Midland. He should review the discrimination and stigma warnings from organizations beyond the CDC.
More than anything, he should spend a good long time reflecting on his job.
Gundy coaches football at a high-profile university. He must be aware of his influence not just on his 100 or so players, but on his school and his fan base. That base rockets his influence into the 100,000s.
Because he coaches football, Gundy is uniquely exposed to multiple backgrounds. His players come from so many different places. They come from different countries anymore. He must be aware of that, too, and not just when he holds his players’ attention during a team huddle after practice.
Combine the influence of a college football coach with the diversity of his roster, there is boundless opportunity for him to do good. I can imagine Gundy has done a lot of good over his 15 seasons as OSU’s head coach.
That makes it even sadder that what he said last week was so bad.
Gundy issued a statement over the weekend, the gist of which read: “I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize.”
What a shame that Gundy, the leader he is supposed to be, put himself in this position to begin with. That he took just 25 seconds to sabotage all of the good he could have done in this particular instance.
Now, so we’re not moping around the house all day...
The happiest moment of last week
Christy and I were strolling around Zink Park last Wednesday afternoon, when we spotted a little dude in an Antoine Griezmann soccer jersey.
He was running around the south end of the park, tossing his football into the air, running under it and then catching it. He was calling his own play-by-play. Christy thinks she heard him say “Jerry Rice.”
Little man made me laugh more than anything. He sort of quit as soon as he noticed that we noticed. We passed, and then he got right back to scoring touchdowns. Brilliant.
He made me cry a little, too. I pictured him playing ball with his buddies at recess before the virus set in.
He made me think.
Here was this kid who couldn’t be at school and couldn’t use the park’s playground equipment just a few feet away, wrapped in yellow tape as it was ... And still he found a way to play, pretty darn joyously, by the rules.
Children often show us the way when things are normal. We ought to pay even closer attention to them when things are not.