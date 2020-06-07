First an important message from Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, who was talking about the national movement toward social justice last Friday on Norman’s Sports Talk 1400 The Ref.
“I know a lot of people, and I’ve heard it, you’ve heard it, they say, ‘We don’t know where to start,’” Castiglione said. “Well, that’s not a reason not to start.”
I’ve heard it, too, from friends who genuinely care about what happened to George Floyd. They genuinely want to help advance the movement in response.
They just aren’t sure what to do because they are late to the reality that racism continues to menace this country. Or late to the notion that people of color need people who aren’t to get off their (rears) and help.
Castiglione is right. That’s no excuse.
If you care enough to act but aren’t sure how, I suggest you join one of the marches still sweeping across our cities and towns.
Or sign a petition demanding more police accountability. You don’t have to wait for someone to come to your door, it is often a cursor click away.
Contact your local elected representative to seek their stance on police reform. Ask if they have started a platform.
Donate to your local chapter of Black Lives Matter or a national organization like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Or simply self-educate. Watch “13th.” Read “The New Jim Crow.” Dig deeper into the issues and then let your conscience guide you to action.
Something to think about this week.
As for last week...
This made me think
Two years ago, the Rice Commission on College Basketball recommended several reform measures in response to the federal corruption scandal swallowing the sport at the time. One of them was a new mediation body that would settle complex infractions cases if asked to do so.
The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) would replace the NCAA Committee on Infractions (COI) in those instances.
The idea here, according to iarpcc.org, is to “minimize perceived conflicts of interest” that arise when COI members are pulled from NCAA institutions. The IARP’s Independent Resolution Panel charged with conducting hearings and issuing penalties in IARP cases consists of “15 members with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds.”
Still sounds like you can have conflicts of interest there, but I guess the key word is “Independent.”
All of this is to say Oklahoma State could have requested its infractions case be handled by the IARP instead of the COI. It did not do so, OSU legal consultant and former NCAA enforcement director Chuck Smrt confirmed last Friday after the Cowboys’ penalties were announced.
“The school itself, the NCAA enforcement staff or the Committee on Infractions can suggest or say, ‘We want this case to go to (the IARP),’” Smrt said. “It’s public knowledge that the North Carolina State case has gone that route. From the institution’s (OSU’s) standpoint, it was not requested.”
Confident this was a cut-and-dried case of former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting bribe money to benefit himself, not so much OSU, which did not gain a competitive advantage as a result of Evans’ cheating, OSU went the traditional COI route. It got hammered.
So should OSU have gone the IARP route? Not necessarily.
Nobody knows how the IARP’s resolution panel will treat NC State, Kansas, Louisville or any other scandal-affected programs who request their cases be heard by the IARP, not the COI.
“It’s a very new process,” Smrt said.
Then there is this ominous message at the bottom of iarpcc.org: “Decisions issued by the Independent Resolution Panel are final and not subject to appeal or to further review.”
OSU going the COI route at least opens the door to an appeal, an option the Cowboys will deploy. Maybe their one-year postseason ban is overturned on appeal, and/or their scholarships hit is reduced. At least it’s possible this way.
Had the Cowboys requested IARP intervention and been hit as hard as they were Friday, without recourse, we would be writing their 2020-21 obituary.
This made me laugh
As Norman High School receiver Jaden Bray committed to OSU Saturday, I had instant flashbacks to another NHS Tiger wideout who once pledged to the Cowboys. Remember Ryan Broyles’ so-silly-it-was-funny recruiting saga?
From former Tulsa World OU beat writer John Hoover in 2010:
“The week of National Signing Day in 2007, Norman receiver Ryan Broyles originally committed to Oklahoma State, then changed his mind three times before signing with the Sooners. A look back at his roller-coaster ride:
Saturday-Sunday: Makes official visit to Stillwater campus.
Sunday night: Verbally commits to OSU.
Monday morning: Tells recruiting website he’s ‘definitely committed’ to OSU.
Monday afternoon: Offered a scholarship by OU, verbally commits to the Sooners.
Monday night: Broyles’ father tells recruiting website his son is ‘confused.’
Tuesday: Mike Gundy makes 11th-hour recruiting pitch in Broyles’ Norman home.
Tuesday night: Broyles verbally commits to OSU.
Wednesday morning: Broyles signs with OU.”
Gundy is still OSU coach. Cale Gundy, the OU assistant who stole Broyles from his big brother, is still with the Sooners.
But no, I don’t imagine Bray pulls a Broyles 13 years later. Kasey Dunn, the OSU receivers coach/offensive coordinator who recruited Bray, was at Baylor in 2007. He’s come a way since. So has OSU’s assembly line of NFL-caliber pass catchers.
This made me cry
Realizing that Dunn was the last OSU coach I interviewed before the pandemic froze sports. I miss him. I miss Gundy. I miss the other Gundy.
What I’d give to drive to Stillwater or Norman and bake in the heat while waiting for practice to finish just to interview them again.