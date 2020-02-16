You ain’t living right unless you’re laughing, thinking and crying every week. Here’s how it went for me last week...
This made me laugh and think
Video from Saturday’s Oklahoma State Final Four reunion press conference featuring Randy Rutherford, Chianti Roberts and “Big Country” Reeves.
Someone started a question to Rutherford about the best 3-point shooter in OSU history, when Rutherford interjected: “No doubt it’s me.”
Rutherford sat smiling as laughter broke out.
“I agree,” Reeves said.
“You don’t even have to get there,” Rutherford added as he looked at his inquisitor, fully aware he ranks behind Phil Forte and Keiton Page on OSU’s career 3-point chart. “I look at it this way. I did it in three years. It took them four years.”
“Who else would you put in the category?” Roberts wondered.
When the inquisitor mentioned Page and Forte, Roberts said: “Ah c’mon. No.”
Roberts gave Page and Forte their due, then got to the heart of the matter by stating: “This guy did it in more big games, more pressure moments, in clutch times against clutch players.”
Just Google “Randy Rutherford Allen Fieldhouse 11 3-pointers 1995.” End of discussion.
Although I do like the way OSU’s Big 3 from the ’95 Final Four put it.
One more from Roberts on another topic...
“I go back to my freshman year. That’s one of the reasons I said I could never be a coach, especially in college. I couldn’t rest my livelihood in the hands of an 18-year-old. I remember when I was an 18-year-old at a game not even thinking about the game. I was thinking about what I was gonna do after the game or what my girlfriend was saying…”
A lot of reflection inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday, and a lot of truth.
And this made me laugh and think
There was honest, entertaining stuff in Norman last week as well. Like this from new Sooners football assistant Jamar Cain last Wednesday:
“I was at Missouri State, Cal Poly, North Dakota State... It’s hard to get a kid from Texas or Florida or California to get to Fargo when it’s negative 42. That ain’t easy... Seriously, I used to drive seven, eight hours to see a kid for 20 minutes or do a home visit and drive straight back. There were no flights... I drove through blizzards in Wyoming. Now here, I can hop a flight? Shoot, this is easy now. There’s no limit on the hotel either? I stayed at Motel 6 for $80 per night. Seriously. Doors locked, sleeping in my socks.”
This made my heart swell
Bob Stoops was talking about the XFL’s inaugural weekend last Sunday, when he said: “I thought the pace of play was positive. In a great way.”
There it was, eight minutes into his first postgame press conference as head coach of the Dallas Renegades: a true Stoops-ism.
This made my head hurt
They had a name image and likeness discussion on Capitol Hill last Tuesday. The subject of recruiting inducements came up, a popular belief being that university boosters will offer NIL cash/opportunities to lure top high school prospects.
Here’s what Big 12 commissioner and inducements truther Bob Bowlsby had to say in Washington, according to CBSSports.com:
“I am particularly hesitant regarding the viability of the guard rails that are nebulously asserted to be capable of ensuring boosters, donors and other interested third parties are not disruptive, unregulated and unwelcome participants in the recruitment processes.”
You need a bottle of Excedrin Migraine just to read that, let alone follow it.
I prefer something Oklahoma legislator and former TU football player Monroe Nichols told me recently when we discussed the Oklahoma NIL bill he and Mickey Dollens have co-authored. Nichols’ take on recruiting inducements?
“The schools with the largest boosters already get the athletes. The University of Alabama already gets the number one recruiting class just about every year, and nobody’s paying anybody a dollar on paper, right? Those boosters have invested in the best facilities.
“A kid coming out of high school will go to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, or Norman, Oklahoma, or Austin, Texas, or Baton Rouge because they look different from all the other schools. There’s already an element within this industry where things are not equal. I know it’s not. You know. You’ve seen the facilities.
“Do I think that this will make it any worse? Not at all. Nothing’s going to change about that. The inequity already exists... In fact, there’s an argument to be made that this actually could help some of the disparity in college sports. You might have some player say I might not go to Alabama to be the third-string linebacker, I might go start somewhere else to get me the opportunity to be seen or promoted more.”