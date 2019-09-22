I-35 NORTH NEAR GEORGETOWN, Texas – We’re just 20 minutes out of Austin this Sunday morning, so forgive me for drifting back a few hours to the Oklahoma State-Texas game. We’ll get to other highlights from last week, but let’s revisit the Cowboys’ 36-30 defeat first...
This made me think
If you’re going to do something so unorthodox as to fake a field goal and call such an unorthodox play on the fake, as Mike Gundy did in Saturday’s fourth quarter, you should be ready to explain yourself in postgame. You can defend or second-guess the decision, but you have to provide some context.
When a reporter brought up the fake with Gundy late Saturday night, the coach replied: “I’d rather not talk about fakes.”
That bothers me a lot more than the call itself.
Going outside the box at any juncture of any game is every coach’s right. We might not agree with the decision to do so, but then it isn’t our game plan.
Buttoning up when asked about it in postgame? That isn’t as excusable.
It isn’t just media who seek clarity about a coach’s controversial decisions, it’s a fan base. In postgame press conferences, the media become conduits for that fan base. They’re asking questions because they want to know, and because they realize their readers/listeners/followers want to know, too.
I’m sure Gundy was miffed that the fake failed. I’m sure he knew he was already being grilled for calling it in the first place.
But that is no justification for a postgame sidestep, for shirking his responsibility as head coach.
And this made me think
While we’re on the subject of responsibility...
KOTV’s Scott Pfeil posted video of OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders from a separate postgame gathering Saturday night.
“I’ve got to do better for this team. I’ve got to do better for everybody,” Sanders said. “So if anybody wants to point fingers, you can point them at me.”
Sanders was the least of OSU’s problems in Austin. He was reassuring in his first true college test.
“I told coach Gundy after the game he’s got himself one in that quarterback,” Texas’ Tom Herman said.
We could see the same by virtue of both Sanders’ play and his behavior afterward. It wasn’t just those unnecessarily noble postgame comments.
Sanders spent a few minutes greeting Texas players after the gun sounded. Then he wandered over near ABC’s on-field interview with Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He waited for Ehlinger to finish before the two embraced and patted each other on the shoulder pads.
The quarterbacks split. Ehlinger joined his teammates who were already singing “The Eyes of Texas.” Sanders began his jog across the field to the OSU locker room, pausing briefly to gesture to the sky.
Gundy’s got himself one all right.
This made me laugh
Word got out in pregame Saturday that OSU was planning to build a T. Boone Pickens statue. This after a week in which we discovered they were moving forward with Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Selmon brothers statues at OU.
I’m glad they’re honoring the Selmons after all these years. It’s cool that they’re immortalizing Pickens, though Barry Sanders’ statue had better be next and soon.
Honestly, though, the best thing about “This Week in Bronze” is it gave us an excuse to revisit Bob Stoops’ quip the night his statue was unveiled in Oklahoma City:
“I was disappointed it wasn’t more handsome. Sadly, it looks just like me.”
And this made me laugh
Speaking of Stoops, blogger Brooks Melchior tweeted last Tuesday that an Auburn “superbooster” would pursue the former Sooners coach if Auburn lost to Alabama this year.
That got some attention, naturally, and it reached the point Stoops addressed the situation during his media blitz promoting his book. He called the whole situation “ridiculous” on Dallas-Fort Worth’s 105.3 The Fan.
Yes, Stoops to Auburn would be “ridiculous.” Stoops to any college job but one would be “ridiculous.”
The one? Notre Dame.
I said it the day after his OU departure. I say it still.
This made me cry
Western Kentucky, a team that lost its season opener to Central Arkansas, has a 50-50 shot to win at Arkansas on Nov. 9. Should that occur, coach Chad Morris is staring down the barrel of a second straight 2-10 season with the Razorbacks. He’s staring at unemployment in that case.
“You get what you deserve in life,” Morris told reporters after Saturday’s shocking loss to San Jose State.
I don’t know about that. Morris seems like a pretty good dude.
Too bad he chose a pretty ruthless profession.