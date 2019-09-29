Tom “Taco” Collins died of cancer last Thursday and we are worse for that. The world needs decent, genial people more than ever. Taco was as decent and genial as they come.
Here’s who Taco was...
My first college beat as a sports writer was covering the OU softball team in the spring of 2001. I didn’t know anyone associated with that team, the defending national champion at the time, or the university for that matter. It felt like my first day of school showing up at the Sooners’ ballpark.
You remember how scary it was the first day of school? How you’d give anything to have anyone make you feel welcome? Taco, a hall of fame Sooners fan, made me feel welcome.
He didn’t just wave when he saw me walk up the steps to the press box on game days, he called me over to chat. About the Sooners’ lineup being the greatest thing since lemonade on a front porch. About how if they were Pac-12 and not Big 12 maybe the NCAA would show them some respect.
About a story he’d heard or a joke he wanted to share. About his disdain for my love for soccer – “Y’know, Guerin, you can have just as much fun counting turns from the ceiling fan.” About my work at the Norman Transcript.
Taco read everything written about that team. He read what I wrote and offered his feedback. He had no idea how reassuring that was, what it meant for him to reach out and make me feel comfortable in his environment.
I got more comfortable over the years as I moved on to write about other OU sports for the Transcript and then the Tulsa World. Taco still made a point to call me over, though, whether at the softball park or at Big 12 basketball tournaments/media days he always enjoyed working (the Big 12 loved him as much as he loved the Sooners). He still made a point to chat. I always felt better for it. Every single time.
The last time Taco called me over was last July at Big 12 football media days. I was fetching some water when he grabbed my arm and demanded to know if I had rehabilitated myself from soccer yet. I started breaking down Aston Villa’s chances in the Premier League. He looked at me and shook his head with the disappointment of a teacher about to fail his student.
Then he grinned and I grinned and everything just felt nice.
I didn’t get to see Taco after that. I did hear from him on my birthday a couple weeks ago. He sent me a Facebook message that read: “Happy Birthday, Senor. Going to miss you out there!”
“Not half as much as me you, my old pal,” I replied.
So now you know what made me cry last week.
This made me laugh
This bulletin last Wednesday from the Big 12: “Anheuser-Busch and the Big 12 Conference announced Natural Light Seltzer as the Official Hard Seltzer of the Big 12 Conference.”
That sort of thing was in Taco’s wheelhouse. I’d have given anything to share a laugh with him about it.
When I stopped chuckling over the news, I got to thinking... What if there were Official Cold Beers of the Big 12 Conference? How would that work?
My best shot...
OU: Bud Light. I have two college-age kids. They don’t go to OU but many of their friends do. Trust me. This is a slam dunk.
OSU: Michelob Ultra. My kids have several OSU friends as well.
Texas: Hefeweizen. They’ll ask if you have spritzer or seltzer or Laurent-Perrier first.
KU: Craft beer for the place some call “Snob Hill.” Let’s make it Stormchaser IPA.
K-State: Coors Light. I showed up at a Manhattan hotel the day of a K-State basketball game once. I swear every trash can overflowed with empty silver bullets.
Iowa State: Busch Light. They drink it like water up there.
Baylor: O’Doul’s. Don’t overthink it.
TCU and Texas Tech: Shiner Bock. Don’t overthink this either.
West Virginia: Natty Light. Something watery to mix with whatever Mountaineer fans concoct at the tailgate.
This made me think
Chuba Hubbard leads all other FBS running backs by 284 yards and we just now reached October. I made clear how insane that was on Twitter on Sunday. Some of you responded how that makes Hubbard worthy of Heisman Trophy discussion.
One of you tweeted: “An unpopular opinion here. It’s a shame he probably won’t get any national buzz because he wears orange & black instead of crimson & cream.”
It’s an understandable reaction when you consider Hubbard opened the season with a 221-yard breakout at Oregon State, and took an immediate backseat to known commodities like Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and the crimson & cream’s Jalen Hurts. It lends credence to the notion the Heisman race is as much about PR as TDs.
Just know that TDs ultimately win out. Performance and productivity win out. If Hubbard continues to lay waste to the FBS rushing yardage field, he’ll get his buzz. I promise you.
It will help if OSU does well. It will really help if OSU does well against OU Nov. 30 and that Hubbard is a big reason why.
But he can mount a Heisman campaign, and make a trip to New York for the ceremony, even while playing in Hurts’ shadow.