A scene from the Chapman Stadium field after Saturday’s Oklahoma State-Tulsa game -- Brock Martin, an Oologah dude, meeting OSU teammate and Wagoner product Malcolm Rodriguez, and then the two of them catching up with Zaven Collins, the TU linebacker from Hominy.
It isn’t just the 6A giants sending players to our state’s FBS programs. The mid-majors around here are cranking out some serious talent as well. That’s very cool.
Let’s see. What else about last week...
This made me laugh
Dekota Gregory, our Golden Hurricane beat writer, tweeted this at halftime of OSU-Tulsa: “TU has found the secret to covering Tylan Wallace: pass interference.”
It was funny because it was true.
TU cornerback Allie Green interfered with Wallace to prevent a completion on OSU’s first snap of the second quarter. A couple series later, TU corner Reggie Robinson tackled Wallace a couple seconds before a deep pass arrived.
Not that 30 yards in pass interference penalties are ideal for a defense, but consider Wallace’s first half numbers as a result -- 3 catches for 20 yards. The Hurricane could live with that.
The strategy returned late in the third quarter as Spencer Sanders lobbed a 40-yard throw toward Wallace. This time, TU safety Brandon Johnson harassed Wallace and drew a flag.
This time, Wallace shrugged off the interference and caught the ball anyhow. He caught it, kept his feet and took ran another 50 yards to complete the touchdown play.
Dekota is right. Cheating is a defensive back’s safest strategy against the future 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner. It’s just that sometimes cheating ain’t enough.
Because Wallace has become a cheat code.
And this made me laugh
Dreadlocked defensive end Trevis Gipson settled into his seat at TU’s press conference last Tuesday and wondered: “My hair look good?”
First question from the media: “If your hair game better than Mike Gundy’s?”
“Uuuum ... I think we’ve got two different kinds of hairstyles,” Gipson responded diplomatically. “I don’t know how Gundy would look with the dreads.”
Note to Gundy’s barber: Might be interesting to find out.
And this made me laugh
Shehan Jeyarjah wrote an interesting piece on University of Houston mega-booster Tilman Fertitta last week for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Fertitta is still miffed Houston wasn’t invited into the Big 12 Conference three years ago, telling Jeyarjah: “It’s a shame. We belong in the Big 12. All those people a couple years ago said they were going to help us and it was all talk and it was all bulls--t.”
There it is. A nine-word, one-expletive synopsis for the Great Expansion Fiasco of 2016.
This made me think
The California Senate voted 39-0 last Wednesday in favor of the Fair Pay to Play Act, a bill that would allow athletes in California universities the opportunity to make money off their name, image and likeneness. The measure now heads to state governor Gavin Newsom for his approval or veto.
The NCAA, steadily losing ground in its quest to maintain control over its athletes’ sacred amateurism, is threatening litigation. That I expected.
What I didn’t expect was Tim Tebow going on ESPN and losing his mind.
“It’s about your team. It’s about your university,” Tebow howled on First Take last Friday. “It’s about where my family wanted to go. It’s about where my grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship. And you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar. That’s not where I feel college football needs to go.”
“That’s fair, man,” co-host Stephen A. Smith responded.
No it isn’t. That’s ludicrous.
The sanctity of college sports isn’t being threatened by giving athletes a basic right. College football isn’t going to come undone if Chuba Hubbard makes $100 for promoting Barry Sanders Supercenter, or CeeDee Lamb charges $5 a kid at a pass-catching camp.
It isn’t going to come undone if apparel companies prop up endorsement opportunities at schools they are contracted with. The recent college hoops scandal reminded us there is a lot of dirty money running from these companies to college athletes. A legalized name, image and likeness scenario suggests we might at least clean up that cash.
And no, high school prospects aren’t going to be steered to select colleges based off endorsement potential. The end game remains the NFL. Kids sign with schools based off who can get them their first pro contract, not a one-day deal signing autographs in the student union food court.
Kids sign to compete for themselves, their families and their schools. The Fair Pay to Play Act changes none of that.
Tebow needs to chill and let some common sense in, same as the NCAA.
This made me cry
My dear, sweet mother Facebook’d me a birthday message Friday. I’m 52 years old and still someone’s baby boy.