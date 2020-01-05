Let’s start the week with a quick letter…
Dear Tennessee Titans,
We owe you one.
Love,
America
As for last week...
This made me laugh
All of those Canadian flag emojis tweeted by Oklahoma State players, coaches and administrators last Friday. You think it’s a clue about Chuba Hubbard’s future, do you? Me? I think it’s:
A) OSU’s attempt to get Ontario native Justin Bieber to headline Orange Peel 2020.
B) OSU announcing it is adding ice hockey as a varsity sport.
C) OSU announcing it is adding Molson to its Boone Pickens Stadium beer menu.
And this made me laugh
The Ohio Bobcats celebrated their Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win last Friday by dumping a cooler full of french fries (get it?) on coach Frank Solich. This was three days after the Arizona State Sun Devils dumped Frosted Flakes on coach Herm Edwards after winning the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
If this means the end of Gatorade showers, count me in. If this starts a clever trend, count me in.
Maybe the Oklahoma Sooners douse Lincoln Riley in corny dogs after OU-Texas next Oct. 10. Maybe Riley or Mike Gundy gets a cooler of red dirt after Bedlam two weeks later.
This made me think
Rutgers made the Sean Gleeson hire official Saturday, prompting some to wonder whether Gleeson succeeded in his only season as OSU offensive coordinator, or whether he was a cultural fit to begin with.
Let’s take performance first and give Gleeson a solid B. He did pretty well considering his quarterback hadn’t taken a college snap, his game-breaking receiver went down after Game 8, and his offensive line transitioned to a third different position coach in four seasons.
As for fit...
Last June I asked the 34-year-old Gleeson if he was homesick for New Jersey, since he had lived there all but four years of his life — his four years at Massachusetts’ Williams College — before moving to Stillwater the previous January.
“No. I’m football through and through. Just put me in the office,” Gleeson said. “It could be on the West Coast, East Coast or middle America. I’m good, man. I’m not too worried about that stuff. I do miss the bagels, though. That’s about it.”
Gleeson downplayed the fish-out-of-water angle repeatedly the first few times he met the press. He also admitted he took Gundy’s job offer without visiting Stillwater first. I wonder about that now.
“There’s going to be a grocery store and a place to get your hair cut and a dry cleaner everywhere you go. I wasn’t too concerned about some of the things more related to daily life,” Gleeson said. “I was just real excited for an opportunity Coach Gundy graced me with, to get in here and work my tail off.”
There is a grocery store, a barber shop and a dry cleaner in Piscataway, New Jersey, where Gleeson will call plays for Rutgers, same as Stillwater. It’s just they’re a lot closer to home.
And this made me think
Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead last Friday. He coached the Bulldogs 26 games in two seasons, which sounds crazy until you consider Arkansas fired Chad Morris after 22 games and Florida State canned Willie Taggart after 21.
Note to Philip Montgomery, who is returning for his sixth year as Tulsa coach despite going 9-27 his last three seasons: If you haven’t dropped by Derrick Gragg’s office to thank him for his patience lately, now would be a good time.
This made me cry
Sam Wyche died of cancer last Thursday. He was an accomplished Cincinnati Bengals coach and a fascinating man, and I scoured YouTube for memories after hearing the news.
One 2014 clip from Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV showed Wyche reminiscing about his Super Bowl XXIII loss to San Francisco 25 years later. What bothered Wyche wasn’t that his defense couldn’t stop Joe Montana from driving the length of the field and straight into legend that night, it was the loss of a key running back.
Stanley Wilson.
Remember? The Bengals found Wilson in his hotel room the night before the game, undone by crack cocaine. He went AWOL as the team tried to get him to a hospital.
“We had a walk-through on the game field that morning,” Wyche said in the clip. “He had his wife and his mom and his dad there. He had flown them in from California.”
Wilson’s meltdown, and the waste of his promising career, remains an all-time shame for Bengals or Sooners fans.