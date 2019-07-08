Correction: A Tuesday Tulsa World story incorrectly listed OSU's largest loss to Baylor in the Mike Gundy era. The Cowboys lost 49-28 in 2014. This story has been updated.
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is entering his 15th season at the helm. He has a combined 64-42 record against the 12 teams on the 2019 regular-season schedule.
We are less than two months away from the start of the season and one week away from Big 12 Media Days in Dallas.
Here is a look at how Gundy has stacked up against each team over the years:
Oregon State and McNeese State
At Oregon State: 9:30 p.m., Aug. 30, FS1
Vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m. Sept. 7, ESPN+
Number of games: 0
The first two weeks of the 2019 season will feature two teams that Gundy hasn’t faced as a head coach. Neither should pose any real threat, especially since Oregon State has only won a combined three games in the past two years while OSU holds a 216-61 point differential against the four teams it played during the first two weeks of the past two seasons.
At Tulsa
2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Number of games: 3
Record against Tulsa: 3-0
Largest win: 65-28 (37 points) on Sept. 18, 2010
Last game: OSU won 59-24 on Aug. 31, 2017
The Cowboys have scored at least 59 points and allowed no more than 33 points to create a 183-85 point differential in the three games that Gundy has faced Tulsa. Gundy is undefeated against TU, but the Golden Hurricane will have plenty of more cracks at OSU in the upcoming seasons. Both teams have agreed to an eight-year series starting in 2024.
At Texas
TBD Sept. 21
Number of games: 14
Record against Texas: 7-7
Largest win: 38-13 (25 points) on Nov. 16, 2013
Largest loss: 41-14 (27 points) on Oct. 31, 2009
Last game: OSU won 38-35 on Oct. 27, 2018
Gundy struggled against Texas in his first five seasons as head coach. He lost all five games by a combined margin of 79 points. His first win against the Longhorns came in his sixth season when the Cowboys traveled to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2010 to beat Texas 33-16. OSU is 7-2 against Texas since the 2010 season and is currently on a four-game winning streak against the Longhorns.
Vs. Kansas State
TBD Sept. 28
Number of games: 11
Record against Kansas State: 6-5
Largest win: 24-14 (10 points) on Oct. 30, 2010
Largest loss: 48-14 (34 points) on Nov. 1, 2014
Last game: OSU lost 31-12 on Oct. 13, 2018
Gundy won three of his first four against the Wildcats, but Kansas State has beaten OSU the past two years. The 45-40 loss in 2017 was Gundy’s first loss at home against Kansas State. Gundy is 4-1 when hosting the Wildcats and OSU is back in Stillwater for this year’s matchup.
At Texas Tech
TBD Oct. 5
Number of games: 14
Record against: 11-3
Largest win: 66-6 (60 points) on Nov. 12, 2011
Largest loss: 56-20 (36 points) on Nov. 8, 2008
Last game: OSU lost 41-17 on Sept. 22, 2018
Texas Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to OSU when it beat the Cowboys in Stillwater last year. Oklahoma State gained no fewer than 22 first downs in each of those nine games, but the Red Raiders racked up 35 first downs to OSU’s 18 last season. It was also the first time Texas Tech gained more yards than OSU since 2013. Gundy has responded to his last two losses with four-point and seven-point wins. We’ll see how his team responds this year.
Vs. Baylor
TBD Oct. 19
Number of games: 14
Record against Baylor: 8-6
Largest win: 59-16 (43 points) on Oct. 14, 2017
Largest loss: 49-28 (21 points) on Nov. 22, 2014
Last game: OSU lost 35-31 on Nov. 3, 2018
Baylor has won four of the last five outings against the Cowboys with last year’s loss being the closest Baylor-OSU game of the Gundy era. OSU is hosting Baylor this year and it holds a 5-2 home record against the Bears since 2005.
At Iowa State
TBD Oct. 26
Number of games: 11
Record against Iowa State: 8-3
Largest win: 59-17 (42 points) Nov. 1, 2008
Largest loss: 37-10 (27 points) Oct. 22, 2005
Last game: OSU lost 48-42 on Oct. 6, 2018
Gundy hadn’t lost to Iowa State since 2011 until the Cyclones snapped a six-game losing streak to OSU with a road win last season. Iowa State’s 48 points were the most points scored against OSU by the Cyclones during the Gundy era.
Vs. TCU
TBD Nov. 2
Number of games: 7
Record against TCU: 4-3
Largest win: 31-6 (25 points) on Nov. 19, 2016
Largest loss: 42-9 (33 points) on Oct. 18, 2014
Last game: OSU lost 31-24 on Nov. 24, 2018
Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor are the only teams on the 2019 schedule that have defeated Gundy in three consecutive games. Kansas State and TCU have a chance to join that list this season. TCU lost four of its first five against Gundy but has managed to get back-to-back wins in the past two seasons. A TCU win would also even the series record at 4-4.
Vs. Kansas
TBD Nov. 16
Number of games: 11
Record against Kansas: 10-1
Largest win: 58-10 (48 points) on Oct. 24, 2015
Largest loss: 43-28 (15 points) on Nov. 10, 2007
Last game: OSU won 48-28 on Sept. 28
OSU’s nine-game winning streak against Kansas is the longest active streak against any team on the 2019 schedule. His only loss to Kansas came in 2007, his second season as head coach. This year’s game will have a little extra flare to it with former OSU coach Les Miles rejoining the Big 12 Conference and returning to Stillwater. Miles coached the Cowboys for the 2001-2004 seasons before Gundy took over.
At West Virginia
TBD Oct. 23
Number of games: 7
Record against West Virginia: 5-2
Largest win: 55-34 (21 points) on 2012
Largest loss: 34-10 (24 points) on Oct. 25, 2014
Last game: OSU won 45-41 on Nov. 18, 2018
OSU is on a four-game winning streak against the Mountaineers. Last season’s four-point margin was the closest of the seven-game series. The Cowboys can create two five-game winning streaks with wins against Texas and West Virginia this season.
Vs. Oklahoma
TBD Nov. 30
Number of games: 14
Record against: 2-12
Largest win: 44-10 (34 points) on Dec. 3, 2011
Largest loss: 58-23 (35 points) on Nov. 28, 2015
Last game: OSU lost 48-47 on Nov 10. 10, 2018
OSU has only beaten the Sooners twice in the past 14 seasons. Beating a program that’s been in three of the five College Football Playoffs is not an easy task, and OSU nearly derailed Oklahoma’s shot at the CFP in the one-point game last season. The last OSU win against the Sooners came in a 38-35 overtime victory on the road in 2014, and Gundy’s first win against Oklahoma was the 44-10 blowout at home in 2011.